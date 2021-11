GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Melissa Leet logged a single game career high in points for the University of North Dakota, who played its regular season opener against Montana on Thursday afternoon. Although Leet achieved this feat, the Fighting Hawks could not overcome Montana's fast transition game and rebounding efforts as they fell, 72-51. The Fighting Hawks won the initial tip and after a minute of play without either team scoring, Montana made the first pair of points. UND would answer with a 6-0 run to take the lead. It was a continuous battle for the lead as it switched four times in the first ten minutes of play.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO