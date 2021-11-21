PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins look to keep win streak alive vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (11/21/21) After starting the season 1-7, the Miami Dolphins have strung together two straight wins to put them at 3-7 and a tier above the NFL’s worst. Though they’re likely still out of the playoff race, the momentum they carry into the weekend will certainly give them an edge on the Jets — one of the 2-3 teams that is a member of the NFL’s worst. At this point, not even the legend of Mike White can save this Jets team that ranks dead last in the NFL in both defense and turnover margin. In a divisional matchup that’s evenly split between the two teams historically (55-55-1), there’s a lot of pride and tradition at stake on Sunday. Will the Dolphins add to their mid-season winning streak, or will the New York Jets prove to be a momentum stopper for yet another team? We’ll find out this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in East Rutherford, NJ.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO