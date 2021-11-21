ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins look to keep win streak alive vs. New York Jets

By The Phinsider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, the 3-7 Miami Dolphins take on the 2-7 New York Jets in the 112th meeting between these two AFC East rivals. And as you probably...

New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at quarterback vs. Miami Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- With starter Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled a quarterback stunner on Wednesday, opting to start recently acquired Joe Flacco over upstart Mike Whiteon Sunday. The decision came two days after Saleh, defending White after his four-interception...
NFL
First look: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) travel to meet the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 AFC East Divisional game in East Rutherford, N.J. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

(5-3), who entered the 2021 season with legit Super Bowl aspirations, are widely considered to be one of the top teams in the AFC. The same cannot be said of the Jacksonville Jaguars (+10), Buffalo’s opponent last week, but that didn’t stop the Jaguars from pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season when they defeated the Bills 9-6 in Jacksonville.
NFL
Podcast: Jets vs. Dolphins Preview

The Jets play the Dolphins this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They are looking for their first victory over an AFC East opponent of the season and their third win overall. The division rival Dolphins are coming off an impressive win over Baltimore. On today’s podcast I preview the game. Joe...
NFL
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (11/21/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (11/21/21) After starting the season 1-7, the Miami Dolphins have strung together two straight wins to put them at 3-7 and a tier above the NFL’s worst. Though they’re likely still out of the playoff race, the momentum they carry into the weekend will certainly give them an edge on the Jets — one of the 2-3 teams that is a member of the NFL’s worst. At this point, not even the legend of Mike White can save this Jets team that ranks dead last in the NFL in both defense and turnover margin. In a divisional matchup that’s evenly split between the two teams historically (55-55-1), there’s a lot of pride and tradition at stake on Sunday. Will the Dolphins add to their mid-season winning streak, or will the New York Jets prove to be a momentum stopper for yet another team? We’ll find out this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in East Rutherford, NJ.
NFL
Jets vs Dolphins Game Thread

It’s week 11 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the Miami Dolphins. The Jets are coming off yet another humiliating loss, this one a 45 - 17 beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The defense continues to get torched by every team the Jets face. Today the offense gets a new look as Joe Flacco starts for the Jets for the first time this season. Flacco and the Jets offense will face a Dolphins defense that shut down the Baltimore Ravens last week, but has otherwise been pretty porous this season.
NFL
Jets Defense Looks to Stop the Bleeding vs Dolphins in Week 11 Showdown

There’s absolutely no sugarcoating it; the New York Jets defense is a sieve. The unit has given up 175 points in its last three games and it probably could have been 200 if any of the Jets opponents kept their foot on the gas throughout. The Jets haven’t been able to stop the pass. The Jets haven’t been able to stop the run. They’ve looked completely lost in every phase no matter what Jeff Ulbrich says.
NFL
Dolphins vs. Jets: TV, NFL live stream, odds, pick as Joe Flacco makes first start for New York

The Miami Dolphins season hasn't gone as planned off the heels of a 10-win season. Miami has won two in a row after losing seven of their first eight to begin the year, yet seem to get their season going in a better direction that's to an improved defense over the last several games. Tua Tagovailoa also appears to start Sunday after coming in relief and leading Miami to a huge upset over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.
NFL
Jets-Dolphins Prediction: Will Joe Flacco Lead New York to a Victory?

The Jets will turn to their fourth quarterback of the season on Sunday, following veteran Joe Flacco into battle with the visiting Dolphins. Just over a year ago, Flacco was under center when New York traveled to Miami for their first matchup with the Dolphins of the season, filling in for Sam Darnold. That game turned out to be one of the Jets' worst performances of the season, a campaign that featured 14 brutal losses.
NFL
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Prediction, Storylines: Can Miami climb back in the playoff race?

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) and New York Jets (2-7) meet Sunday for the 112th time. It seems like 40 of the last 50 or so have been a battle for third place in the AFC East. They’re back in a familiar place in 2021, with both teams wondering what went so wrong in their offseason planning. The Dolphins, winners of two straight, are finally starting to look like the team many expected before the season. But the Jets have little reason for optimism. They’ll play their fourth different quarterback of the year Sunday, Joe Flacco, who returned to New York via trade last month. What is the prediction for this Dolphins-Jets matchup in Week 11?
NFL
20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 win over New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even...
NFL
Buffalo Bills announce Week 10 inactives vs. New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills announced their Week 10 inactives for their matchup at the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Buffalo will be without Tremaine Edmunds, Cam Lewis, Brandin Bryant and Jamil Douglas. Sean McDermott had announced on Friday that Tremaine Edmunds would not suit up for the game due to...
NFL
New York Jets vs. Houston Texans Pick, Prediction: Who wins in Week 12?

Texans -2.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Jets have one of the odder quarterback situations in the NFL. Their main option is No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who’s struggled quite a bit as a rookie. He was injured in Week 7, and New York doesn’t seem keen on bringing him back before they’re confident he’s 100% ready. Wilson has reportedly looked great while working out, although he’s still listed as questionable. The decision on his status is expected to be made on Wednesday.
NFL

