PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Inside Carolina is at Heinz Field for North Carolina's Thursday night kickoff against Coastal-division foe Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels come into the matchup one win shy of being bowl eligible. This division matchup has major implications on the final standings as a UNC win leaves the door open for a potential division title. A win for the Panthers puts them one step closer to clinching the Coastal division for the second time since joining the conference in 2013. UNC leads the all-time series between the schools at 10-4. The Panthers won the last meeting, 34-27, in 2019.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO