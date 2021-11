Jockey Kyle Frey registered a head victory Friday in the 3rd Race at Del Mar aboard the 2-year-old gelding Tizlightning and in the process won the 1,000th race of his career. Frey put Tizlightning on the lead out of the gate and stayed there throughout. He had to nurse the tiring horse through the last sixteenth of a mile but got it done. The bay son of Stanford is owned and was bred by Lori Gallegos and is trained by Steve Miyadi, a primarily Northern California-based trainer who had used Frey hundreds of times previously in the Bay Area. The winner paid $4.80 as the favorite in the starter optional claiming sprint after running six furlongs in 1:11.40.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO