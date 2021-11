For a week, the West Virginia Mountaineers looked competent, they looked functional, they looked good. Facing a possible elimination game, the Mountaineers showed up, showed out (?) and looked engaged. The Mountaineers did what they needed to do, they didn’t shoot their feet off and they didn’t kill themselves with untimely penalties. Both teams are struggling with injuries and both teams were at six losses, so the loser went home, the winner played for their bowl eligibility on the last game of the season. West Virginia came out on top in this one and ended Texas’ bowl hopes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO