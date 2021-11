BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State press release) Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle went with familiarity to fill the director of operations position on his staff as he announced the addition of Jamal Smith to the Bobcat program on Thursday. Smith officially joined the program ahead of the team's travel to start its seven-game road stretch, taking over the slot opened by the departure of Steve Grabowski who left the position ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO