The New England College Women's Hockey Team is gearing up to take on in-state foe, Plymouth State University, in New England Hockey Conference action, Saturday afternoon. New England College (0-3-0, 0-3-0 NEHC) is looking to pick up their first win on the year. AK Fuentes leads the Pilgrims with one goal and one assist on the year, while Emily Lenzen has added one goal to her scoresheet.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO