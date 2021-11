The need has always been clear. Children need healthy food like they need books and teachers — to learn and thrive in school. But in this country, and Colorado, we have not ensured students have this basic need met. Too many children go hungry in school. Their family may be just above the income level to qualify for free or reduced-price lunch and is struggling to cover the rising costs of living in Colorado. Students may be children of immigrants who are afraid to fill out any form. Children may be in a family in crisis for other reasons. There are many, many reasons a child may leave their home without food or money to pay for food at school. And in the end, they go hungry.

