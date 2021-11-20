ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Cannibis – An Update on the State Timetable for Applications; for Highland Park, with Sales Only Permitted, Applications Start on March 15

By Editor
Highland Park Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was published in NJSpotlight, Saturday, November 20, 2021https://www.njspotlightnews.org/2021/11/. It has been over a year since New Jerseyans voted to amend the constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. But for many prospective cannabis retailers, their first sales are still a ways away with only the next...

