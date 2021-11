The Mercyhurst University Women's Hockey team picked up their ninth win of the season on Friday evening as they defeated St. Lawrence University by a score of 3-2. Jenna Silvonen started in net for the Lakers, she helped keep the Saints off the scoreboard in the first period by making 12 saves. Mercyhurst was unable to score in the first despite 12 shots on net.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO