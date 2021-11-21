3 Embarrassing NASCAR Moments: Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says Victory ‘Don’t Mean Sh*t;’ Fact-Less Film, ‘Days of Thunder,’ is Released in 1990; and Jimmie Johnson’s Crew Chief Chad Knaus Gets Caught Cheating
NASCAR dates to 1949. During its prolonged history, premier series historians have recorded annals of memorable achievements, all laced with a pinch of Southern charm. NASCAR, however, has endured its share of head-scratching moments. There are annals of those, as well. Here are three embarrassing NASCAR moments:. NASCAR driver...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0