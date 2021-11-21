ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

3 Embarrassing NASCAR Moments: Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says Victory ‘Don’t Mean Sh*t;’ Fact-Less Film, ‘Days of Thunder,’ is Released in 1990; and Jimmie Johnson’s Crew Chief Chad Knaus Gets Caught Cheating

By Jeff Hawkins
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR dates to 1949. During its prolonged history, premier series historians have recorded annals of memorable achievements, all laced with a pinch of Southern charm. NASCAR, however, has endured its share of head-scratching moments. There are annals of those, as well. Here are three embarrassing NASCAR moments:. NASCAR driver...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson’s Honest Admission

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson recently opened up about his time in the sport during an interview with Graham Bensinger. The longtime NASCAR driver appeared on In Depth With Graham Bensinger to discuss a plethora of topics, including his time in the sport. Johnson identified two main problems for NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR revenue dropped 50% according to Jimmie Johnson

Earnings have been excluded from stat sheets and left in mystery; 7-time NASCAR champion fills in the gaps. TV revenue is a large portion of NASCAR money. That revenue pays the sanctioning body, the teams and the tracks as well. Drivers have previously stated that 65% of that revenue goes to the tracks, 25% goes to the teams and 10% goes to NASCAR itself.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Chad Knaus
Person
Dale Jr.
Person
Jimmie Johnson
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Sees 2 Notable Problems With NASCAR

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson appeared on In Depth With Graham Bensinger this week to discuss a plethora of topics regarding the sport. During his interview with Graham Bensinger, he revealed two major issues that are currently hurting NASCAR. According to Johnson, NASCAR earnings potential for drivers has dropped by roughly...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR just banned a group for the most disgusting reason

NASCAR will no longer allow a band to perform at its venues due to a strange incident that took place at Daytona International Speedway last week. Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, the 64th annual running of the “Great American Race”, in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern#Superspeedway
FanSided

NASCAR: What number will Dale Jr. use for his return?

Dale Jr. announced that he will run the Martinsville spring race in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but a minor announcement came along with that. In the 2022 Xfinity Series season, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make another one-off appearance. The co-owner of JR...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Why Bubba Wallace isn’t going to be punished

Bubba Wallace isn’t going to be penalized nor reprimanded by NASCAR for a controversial tweet on Friday that ignited a figurative firestorm. NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was one of the many athletes who took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to share his thoughts on the “not guilty” verdict in the widely publicized Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR crew chief suspended over rule that no longer exists

NASCAR has already suspended a crew chief for a race ahead of the 2022 Cup Series season — and for a rule that technically no longer exists. The final race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season this past Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway was also the final race of the Generation 6 car, as the Generation 7 “Next Gen” car is set to debut in the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

NASCAR issues $50,000 fine; Indefinite suspension

$50,000 in fines and 75 points docked before the 2022 season even begins; Teams issue statements. On Tuesday, NASCAR announced two penalties. One for a substance violation and one for a testing violation. This is typically an odd time for NASCAR penalties given no races were hosted last week. However, there are exceptions…
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver, team tease big announcement later today

Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports both teased that a big NASCAR Cup Series announcement is on the way later today. One of the many key puzzle pieces to fall into place so far in the NASCAR Cup Series silly season ahead of the 2022 campaign is the return of Erik Jones to Richard Petty Motorsports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Matt DiBenedetto has made his return

After deactivating his Twitter account, NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto has returned to the platform ahead of the 2021 season finale. After quote-tweeting a tweet by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass about Kyle Busch being required to complete sensitivity training before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Matt DiBenedetto deactivated his Twitter account.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace ignites a firestorm with controversial tweet

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was blasted on social media throughout Friday after writing and publishing a racially-motivated tweet. 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to share his thoughts on the “not guilty” verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Wallace’s racially-motivated...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Don’t ignore today’s ‘major announcement’

Roush Fenway Racing are set to make a “major announcement” regarding the future of their NASCAR Cup Series team later today. One of the major changes to the NASCAR Cup Series lineup for the 2022 season is the addition of Brad Keselowski to the team currently known as Roush Fenway Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Sye Lynch: Owner, Driver, Crew Chief

As Sye Lynch works to establish himself among the nation’s premier sprint car drivers, the 23-year-old racer from Apollo, Pa., is constantly surrounded — both literally and figuratively — by the legacy of his famous racing family. “The race shop that I’m currently in is the same race shop that...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

175K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy