The Kansas football team could be without its starting running back, Devin Neal, in its season finale this Saturday. Neal got hurt late in the second quarter of the Jayhawks’ narrow road loss at TCU this past weekend. As of Monday, head coach Lance Leipold described the true freshman from Lawrence as “questionable to doubtful” for the upcoming home game versus West Virginia. Leipold said that Neal didn’t partake in any of KU’s Monday practice reps.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO