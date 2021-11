Just a few days ago, at the film’s premiere Eternals in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie she had everyone talking about the unusual chin cuff, a chin jewel, with which she had appeared on the red carpet. The actress, who was accompanied by five of her six children at the event, had divided public opinion: there are those who praised her for this tribal accessory and those who just did not like the choice. Following the California premiere, the star flew to Italy to present the film to the Rome Film Fest. Here she charmed with her choice of dress but also made people talk about her hair.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO