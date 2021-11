Coinbase users continue to face technical issues. The exchange claimed it had fixed the issues. Elon Musk warns traders against centralized exchanges. Trading crypto on exchanges has been regarded as one of the few best ways to make profits in the crypto market. According to a report, San Francisco-based crypto exchange, Coinbase is facing some technical issues. The report states that the technical issue, which is not the first this year stems from a series of connectivity problems the platform has battled with in the past few months. According to a tweet from the support handle of the crypto exchange, both of their platforms Coinbase and Coinbase Pro were said to be down for a long time yesterday.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO