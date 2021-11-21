Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

It might be hard to top last year’s turns of events at the Grammy Awards, when Beyoncé set a record for the most Grammys ever won by a single artist (and The Weeknd opted out of submitting his music for consideration at future events). The Grammys have made a push for increased diversity and transparency at this year’s award show, which will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31, 2022, but will that be enough to make the evening palatable to major music-world players? We’ll know soon enough—but in the meantime have a look at the biggest takeaways from 2022’s list of Grammy nominees.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO