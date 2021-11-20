ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley boss Sean Dyche sticks with the XI that drew impressively at Chelsea last time out, with Matej Vydra having to settle for a place on the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Maxwel Cornet's thunder volley ensures the spoils are shared after Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi goals gave Eagles the lead in an enthralling first-half

Well, congratulations if you did because that is exactly what we were treated to in the East Lancashire rain. Six goals, chances galore, five bookings, a hint of refereeing controversy, good attacking, some bad defending, this game had a little bit of everything. MATCH FACTS & RATINGS. Burnley (4-4-1-1): Pope...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke admits 'mixed feelings' after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke admitted frustration after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Benteke says he has 'mixed feelings' after Palace's thrilling draw at Turf Moor, as he scored twice but the Eagles failed to take all three points. “I think it is a mixed feeling," he said post-match. “When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennon
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Eberechi Eze
Person
James Mcarthur
ESPN

Palace extend unbeaten run in six-goal thriller at Burnley

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday. Christian Benteke put Palace ahead in the eighth minute with a low shot from the edge of the box that snuck in off the inside of the post.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Conor Gallagher's Future at Crystal Palace Amid Chelsea Recall Links

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Conor Gallagher will remain at Crystal Palace on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign. The 21-year-old has made an excellent start to the season with the Eagles under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park. Gallagher has been one of Palace's best performers this term, netting four goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances for the Eagles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Burnley V Crystal Palace#Xi#Pieters Bardsley#Odsonne Edouard#Mitchell Gallagher
newschain

Maxwel Cornet scores stunning volley as Burnley share the points with Palace

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw. In dreary conditions Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Roll up, roll up, don't miss Patrick Vieira's great entertainers: The 3-3 draw with Burnley shows Crystal Palace are the Premier League's new exciting team

Roll up, roll up, Crystal Palace are in town. Those words were hardly necessary during Roy Hodgson’s era at Selhurst Park, despite admiration for what the ex-England manager did at the club. But there is a change of emphasis under Patrick Vieira and early signs suggest they are going to be the Premier League’s new entertainers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Tottenham: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley host Tottenham in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

Vieira quick to effect culture change at Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira was never a player to shirk a challenge. His eight career red cards in the English Premier League as the enforcer in Arsenal’s midfield is testament to that. And the task he took on at Crystal Palace — his first managerial role in England’s top division — wasn’t for the faint-hearted, either.
MLS
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Team news

Watford's Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan will undergo a fitness test after sustaining a leg injury on international duty. Francisco Sierralta is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Juraj Kucka serves a one-match ban following his dismissal versus Arsenal. Suspended Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a thigh injury while on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy