ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Morecambe

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Stockton fired in a stunning stoppage-time goal from the centre circle to give Morecambe a 2-1 win at Fleetwood. A tense Lancashire derby between two of League One's struggling sides looked to be going the way of the visitors, courtesy...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town

Watch highlights as a sensational late strike from Idris El Mizouni completes a comeback victory for Ipswich Town at League Two Oldham Athletic in their FA Cup first-round replay. MATCH REPORT: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Grimsby Town 1-0 Southend United

Ryan Taylor's early goal proved enough for Grimsby to snap a run of three straight National League defeats with a 1-0 win over struggling Southend. Taylor's precise third-minute finish from Erico Sousa's lay-off also saw the Mariners move level on points with Chesterfield at the top of the table. Paul...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Pilkington
Person
Callum Johnson
Person
Alex Cairns
Person
Cole Stockton
Shropshire Star

Cheltenham 2 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Steve Cotterill's Cheltenham homecoming ended in defeat for 10-man Shrewsbury Town, who let slip an early lead to lose on the road. Town's first league fixture in three weeks saw Cotterill's men go down to substitute Kyle Joseph's second-half winner as the visitors remain 21st in League One. Shrewsbury took...
SOCCER
BBC

Oxford United v Fleetwood Town to go ahead after U's Covid-19 cases

Oxford United's League One game against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday will go ahead after no new positive Covid-19 tests were returned on Monday. Oxford's game at Wigan on Saturday was postponed after seven U's players tested positive for the virus prior to kick-off. Those players are now self-isolating for 10...
SOCCER
newschain

Morecambe hit back to salvage point against Charlton

Came from two goals down to earn an excellent point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Charlton at the Mazuma Stadium. Johnnie Jackson’s side started the game on the front foot and took a 2-0 lead following a dominant opening 30 minutes. Diallang Jaiyesimi opened the scoring inside 80 seconds...
SOCCER
BBC

Swindon Town 3-1 Hartlepool United

Jack Payne struck in stoppage time to seal Swindon's win at home to Hartlepool as the Robins moved into the automatic promotion places. Wales international Jonny Williams and Tyreece Simpson were also on target for the hosts at the County Ground. Confusion broke out in the 28th minute as Hartlepool...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Media#League One#Cod Army
newschain

Simon Grayson leaves Fleetwood

Fleetwood have parted company with manager Simon Grayson. The club announced that the former Leeds boss, who had been in charge since January 2021, had left with immediate effect. Town currently sit in the League One relegation zone and are without a league win in six games after being beaten...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan warns snooker world there is more to come from ‘Class of 92’

Ronnie O’Sullivan may be relishing the opportunity to sink into his slippers but he is adamant snooker’s greying ‘Class of ’92’ still have more to give as the UK Championship returns to the Barbican Centre in York.The 45-year-old O’Sullivan begins his quest to extend his record-breaking roll of titles to eight when he faces former ranking event winner Michael White in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday.Combining that quest with his role as a Eurosport pundit is right up O’Sullivan’s street, but he also appears to be ready to rise to the challenge of extending his longevity at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Second day of England’s Ashes warm-up match washed out

No play was possible on the second day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane.England were due to resume on 98 without loss with Haseeb Hameed (53) and Rory Burns (39) at the crease.No play today on Day 2 of our first Ashes tour match due to this 👇☔️ pic.twitter.com/oL4XQcBxY8— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2021Tuesday’s opening day was cut short in the second session at Wellington Point, and an early call was made to pull the second day on Wednesday after heavy rains on the Queensland coast.England’s Ashes squad members who were involved in the T20 World Cup have not been included in the warm-up match and will stay in quarantine for one more week.The first Test at the Gabba starts on December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium on January 14. Read More Research project to study links between sport and dementiaFormer Ireland full-back Rob Kearney to retire after final game with BarbariansThomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sheffield United set to move on from Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.The Blades won their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Derby County lose £1.2m in first eight weeks in administration

Derby County suffered a trading loss of £1.2m during their first eight weeks in administration. The figures were laid out in a 165-page 'statement of proposals' issued for all six related companies run by former Derby owner Mel Morris. The club went into administration in September following the collapse of...
SOCCER
BBC

Hold the press

Two high-quality teams. Two Champions League finalists over the last couple of seasons. Two total different entities out on the pitch on Wednesday night. Manchester City's high press was the key to victory, instigated largely by Bernardo Silva. He's everywhere, he covers every blade of grass and doesn't stop for 90 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy