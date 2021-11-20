ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Key quotes from Patrick Vieira after Burnley draw

By Jonny Bentley
vavel.com
 4 days ago

Patrick Vieira was happy with his team's attacking against Burnley but he admits that work is needed on the defensive side of Crystal Palace's game. It was a frantic match of end-to-end action and Vieira, like the supporters, was still getting his breath back after the six-goal thriller in East...

www.vavel.com

uticaphoenix.net

Reece James, Kai Havertz impress despite frustrating Burnley draw

Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to pay for their missed opportunities on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz’s glancing header in the first half was seemingly going to set the Blues on their way to a comprehensive victory. Instead, they took their foot off the gas and welcomed Burnley back into the game, with Matej Vydra bundling home a shock late equaliser to put a dent in Chelsea’s title push.
MLS
fourfourtwo.com

Patrick Vieira urges caution as Ebere Eze returns to fitness

Patrick Vieira has revealed Ebere Eze will be part of the Crystal Palace squad again for the trip to Burnley but has stressed the need for patience with the playmaker. The former England youth international is back in contention for the first time since May when he sustained an Achilles injury which brought a successful first campaign at Selhurst Park to a premature end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche happy for Cornet after wonder goal

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased for Maxwel Cornet after his goal in their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace. Cornet fired in a sizzling left-footed volley at the back post to equalise once more and send Turf Moor into raptures. Dyche revelled in the Ivorian ace's thunderbolt and said: “I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sean Dyche
Patrick Vieira
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace manager Vieira says Eze in squad for Burnley

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Eberichi Eze is in the squad for their trip to Burnley. Eze is back after a post-season achilles injury. "Obviously he's a talented player but he's still a long way to go from his best," Vieira said. "We have to remind ourselves that he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Patrick Vieira: Arsenal icon to Crystal Palace's thoughtful manager

Two defeats in 11 Premier League games and notable wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - it is fair to say Patrick Vieira is doing an impressive job at Crystal Palace. After taking over from Roy Hodgson, few expected the former Arsenal captain to perform as well as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke admits 'mixed feelings' after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke admitted frustration after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Benteke says he has 'mixed feelings' after Palace's thrilling draw at Turf Moor, as he scored twice but the Eagles failed to take all three points. “I think it is a mixed feeling," he said post-match. “When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Burnley#Frenchman#Palace#Turf Moor
chatsports.com

Roll up, roll up, don't miss Patrick Vieira's great entertainers: The 3-3 draw with Burnley shows Crystal Palace are the Premier League's new exciting team

Roll up, roll up, Crystal Palace are in town. Those words were hardly necessary during Roy Hodgson’s era at Selhurst Park, despite admiration for what the ex-England manager did at the club. But there is a change of emphasis under Patrick Vieira and early signs suggest they are going to be the Premier League’s new entertainers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Warmdown: Crystal Palace play out a thrilling six goal contest at Turf Moor

Crystal Palace and Burnley played out an end-to-end game of football at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon - six goals was the result at the end of the game, with neither side separated at the full time whistle. Two goals from Christian Benteke and a single goal by Marc Guehi was not enough to take all three points in a thrilling game for the neutral.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Key quotes from John Coleman's post-Plymouth reaction

John Coleman was left feeling rather frustrated after watching his team collapse to in-form Plymouth Argyle. Accrington Stanley were well in the match until a stunning goal from Ryan Bloom knocked the stuffing out of their challenge. Ryan Hardie ended his goal-drought in the latter stages, scoring a fourth goal that really rubbed salt into the wounds of the home team.
SOCCER
vavel.com

'An incredible moment in my life' – The key quotes from Eddie Howe's first press conference as Newcastle United boss

If Eddie Howe didn't already know what he was stepping into at Newcastle United, he certainly does now. In the space of around 30 minutes, Howe was mobbed by fans waiting outside the stadium – despite it being the middle of the afternoon on a weekday – then was almost immediately pressed on Saudi Arabia's human rights record by journalists; before being asked just how he is going to ensure the Premier League's 19th placed side stay in the division this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Hear from the Burnley boss on Thursday

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is due to speak to the media at about 13:15 GMT on Thursday. You can catch up with all the best lines from his news conference on this page later.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Key quotes from Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer after defeat at Hull

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer was understandably frustrated after his side's 2-0 defeat to Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship. Hull's opener was controversial - with Ryan Longman looking to run the ball out of play on replays before George Honeyman tapped in - but the goal stood, and the Blues collapsed after that moment.
SOCCER

