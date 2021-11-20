ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Follow Burnley v Crystal Palace live

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're now less than an hour away from...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 3-2-6; Burnley 1-5-5 Burnley and Crystal Palace have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley won both of their matches against Crystal Palace last season (1-0 and 3-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Burnley#Turf Moor#Uk
vavel.com

Key quotes from Sean Dyche after Crystal Palace draw

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was in buoyant mood after watching his team battle for a point in a six-goal thriller with Crystal Palace. The Clarets are still in the bottom three but this could remain a big point in the long-term push for survival. On the game. The game was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Maxwel Cornet scores stunning volley as Burnley share the points with Palace

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw.In dreary conditions Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.Christian Benteke scored twice, either side of headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood before Marc Guehi gave the visitors the lead at the break.It was a point which will give both Sean...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Palace extend unbeaten run in six-goal thriller at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (Reuters) – Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday. Christian Benteke struck twice for Patrick Vieira’s Palace, who led 3-2 at the break, but a stunning Maxwel Cornet volley earned the Clarets a share of the points at Turf Moor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace fullback Joel Ward: There's real excitement here now

Crystal Palace fullback Joel Ward admits there's a great excitement around the club under manager Patrick Vieira. The Eagles travel to Burnley this weekend unbeaten in six and off the back of two straight wins, including victory at Manchester City before the international break. "There's competition within every position out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Roll up, roll up, don't miss Patrick Vieira's great entertainers: The 3-3 draw with Burnley shows Crystal Palace are the Premier League's new exciting team

Roll up, roll up, Crystal Palace are in town. Those words were hardly necessary during Roy Hodgson’s era at Selhurst Park, despite admiration for what the ex-England manager did at the club. But there is a change of emphasis under Patrick Vieira and early signs suggest they are going to be the Premier League’s new entertainers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Tottenham: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley host Tottenham in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy