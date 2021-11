Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 of his 29 points in a third quarter in which the Timberwolves blew out the Lakers to fuel a 107-83 win at Staples Centers Friday night. Minnesota trailed after a sluggish first half before shooting the lights out and outscoring the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter, turning a five-point deficit into a 23-point lead entering the fourth quarter – and unlike some games earlier this season, they held on for the win.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO