10th ranked poker player in the world, Fedor Holz isn't above playing the WSOP Main Event like some other high stakes poker pros. It's a grind, but it's one he don't mind! Fedor joins PokerNews presenter Tiffany Michelle to talk through and analyze a recent hand from the poker tournament, and wonders if he made a tight fold. Plus he offers free poker tips for beginning to intermediate poker players who want to eventually climb to the top of the all-time live poker leaderboard and have a poker career like his own.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO