ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Forbort scores twice to help Bruins beat Flyers 5-2

By AARON BRACY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrbNR_0d33ofIj00

Derek Forbort had two goals to lead the Boston Bruins to their third straight victory, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who hadn’t played since Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Montreal.

Derick Brassard scored both goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the first time this season, having won the previous six times following a defeat.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Bruins, who tied their season high with 44 shots.

The teams traded goals, hard hits and punches in a highly entertaining second period.

Forbort scored his first of the game 30 seconds into the period when his slap shot from long range deflected off the stick of Flyers defenseman Justin Braun and over goalie Martin Jones’ right shoulder to make it 2-0.

“The first one was pretty lucky,” Forbort said.

Brassard scored 52 seconds later from in front after getting set up from behind the net by Cam Atkinson to pull the Flyers to 2-1.

Then, things started to get a little chippy.

“It seems like there’s always some emotion against Philadelphia,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think that goes back to the ’70s. Two teams that like to play that way. Obviously the game has changed, but you still have a bit of that element.”

Philadelphia’s Rasmus Ristolainen laid a big hit on Taylor Hall near the penalty box at center ice, and Boston responded aggressively. Marchand was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct soon after in a scrum behind the net with Ristolainen, and Philadelphia took advantage.

Brassard finished a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Ivan Provorov and Claude Giroux and tied it at 2 with a power-play goal with 10:35 left in the period.

The intensity continued, culminating with Boston’s Charlie McAvoy winning a lopsided fight with Joel Farabee in which the Boston defenseman landed several hard right hands.

“I was just a little heated,” McAvoy said. “In the thick of it, it was something that happened. Hopefully, it lifted our team.”

Said Cassidy: “I’m sure that got us going. I know it does.”

Forbort finished the scoring in the period to give him the first two-goal game of his career, firing a wrist shot from the slot past Jones’ glove side with 3:33 left to put the Bruins ahead 3-2.

It was the fourth of the season and just the 12th in 345 career games for Forbort, who deflected any praise.

“It was just a good all-around play by the fellas,” he said.

Smith scored his first of the season 1:28 into the third to give Boston a two-goal cushion, and Pastrnak made it 5-2 with 7:13 to play.

“They have world-class players,” Brassard said. “They’ve been doing it for so many years.”

Nosek finally converted for the Bruins in a dominant first period, scoring on their 20th shot to give them a 1-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first. Anton Blidh passed from behind the net to Nosek, who settled the puck and fired high over Jones with a backhand.

Jones had been stellar to that point, particularly during consecutive Boston power plays midway through the period that included 12 seconds of 5-on-3 time. The Flyers’ backup goalie made seven saves during the successful penalty kill.

POWER UP

Philadelphia’s sagging power play had been 3 for 38 over 12 games before Brassard’s second goal.

ON POINT

Brad Marchand had an assist on Forbort’s first goal, upping his team-leading total to 20 and giving him points in eight straight games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Bruins: Smith returned to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Flyers: C Kevin Hayes (lower body) missed his second straight game after coming back from a 12-game absence and scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime win over Calgary. Hayes appeared to get injured late in the second period in that game but returned for the third. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault didn't have an update after the game. … F Patrick Brown (dislocated thumb) missed his second consecutive game. He is contemplating surgery or rehab.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Flyers: At the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Stars Pull Away to Beat Flyers, 5-2

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Dallas Stars, 5-2. at the American Airlines Center on Saturday evening. For a hungry Dallas team that had won just one of its previous seven games, the victory was their first regulation win of the season. Luke Glendening (4th goal of the season) tallied...
NHL
bigrapidsnews.com

Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored, and Mikko Koskinen...
NHL
Seattle Times

Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There are a lot of new faces in the Boston Bruins’ lineup this season and they are learning how to play together at times. Two nights ago at home, they blew a third-period lead, giving up three goals in losing to Edmonton. The Bruins didn’t make the same mistake in New Jersey on Saturday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Derick Brassard
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
NESN

Derek Forbort Helps Out Bruins With Goal In Win Against Senators

Derek Forbort found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Tied 1-1 with the Ottawa Senators, the defenseman moved in down the boards and took a wrist shot on goalie Matt Murray, beating him on his left side to take the lead for the team.
NHL
Fox News

Five Stars score in 1st regulation win, 5-2 over Flyers

Roope Hintz scored for the second game in a row after no goals in his first 11 games, Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots and the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Hintz also had the primary assist when...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Liveblog replay: Bruins storm back to beat Habs 5-2

Samuel Montembeault gets the call over Cayden Primeau in goal for the Canadiens against the Boston Bruins in a rare Sunday nighter for Montreal at TD Garden. Puck drop at 7 p.m. (TSN2, RDS, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM) . With Carey Price out, Jake Allen has been holding down...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins
FanSided

Claude Giroux scores twice, but Flyers fall in the shootout

It was Andrei Vasilevskiy against Carter Hart, one arguably the best goaltender in the NHL and the other playing like one of the best. This was going to be a great matchup between the two. Aside from that, both the Flyers and Tampa Bay have been playing at about the same level to start the season. Philadelphia came in at 8-4-2 while the Lightning were 8-3-3.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins 5, Flyers 2: Outclassed

The Bruins started this game strong, easily getting the upper hand in controlling play over the first four and a half minutes. Claude Giroux made a nice move entering the offensive zone to draw a trip giving the Flyers their first power play of the game, but as expected they failed to convert. The entries were generally poor/uncontrolled, and even when they did get set up, no truly dangerous chances came from it.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Bruins 2-Goal 3rd Seals Defeat for Flyers

In the third game of the season, the Flyers defeated the Bruins with six goals. That was the second time in as many games they had reached that mark. Since then, scoring has been much more of a struggle and it showed once again on Saturday night. The Bruins came...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Bruins Blitz Flyers, 5-2

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers erased a two-goal deficit in the second period but then Boston pulled away. Philadelphia finished its three-game homestand with a 1-1-1 record. Tomas Nosek (2nd goal of the season) scored late...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Bruins

Wrapping up a three-game homestand, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-4-3) host Bruce Cassidy's Boston Bruins (8-5-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). This is the second of three meetings this season between the teams, and the second and final...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Lose Back-To-Back; Fall 5-2 to Bruins

Martin Jones navigated the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 victory previously against the Boston Bruins. Can he do it again on home ice?. Twice this week, the Philadelphia Flyers settled games in overtime or a shootout. Tonight is the sixth game in the second set of ten, which is living up to the hype.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Don't Miss A Beat, Earn Big 5-2 Win vs. Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - It turns out the worry surrounding the Bruins extended time off was a false alarm. The rest clearly did the Bruins well as they skated with a new energy at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, and for Craig Smith it was just what the doctor ordered. "People talk about our schedule but it helped a guy like Craig Smith," said Coach Bruce Cassidy.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 5-2 loss to the Bruins

The Flyers closed out their three game homestand last night with a matchup against the Bruins, looking to bounce back after a tough shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday, and, well, things did not exactly go to plan. After giving up the first two goals of the game, the Flyers stormed back to tie things up and give us a game, but some breakdowns and the Bruins’ efficient offense took over and put up three more on the Flyers to seal this one off. It’s a bit of a sour note to end the week on, and a less than stellar sending off, as the team heads to Florida for games against the Lightning and Panthers this week. But that’s for future us to worry about. Let’s put a bow on this one first.
NHL
WTOP

Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy