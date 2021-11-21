"waiting for connections" forever

We have existing VM's with harddisks on VMFS stores. We would like to add some disks that are shared between two VMs, and are testing Vvol. Basically we keep the OS-disks on VMFS datastores, and create new disks located on the Vvols. However, when adding new disks the disk-name is automatically name "VMname_01.." as usual. This applies to the storage structure in vCenter and also in the storage (Dell EMC Unity). I've succesfully renamed the files in vCenter and detached/reattached the disks which then reflects the correct names. But the name in the storage-unit is still "VMname_01..." etc.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO