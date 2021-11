Over the past few months, several opinion pieces published in the Independent have, in either form or effect, admonished people to “shut up and get the vaccine.”. Many of those writing appear to hold the belief that skepticism or concern about the COVID vaccines derives from an ideology that runs counter to their own. A few others — very few — are apolitical: They feel that COVID can be eradicated through aggressive vaccination. In either case, the common denominator is faith in the government to produce vaccines that are safe and effective. Those who feel differently have frequently been painted as “anti-vaxxers,” and in one column recently published, members of the “Flat Earth Society.” This is too broad a brush.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO