A house in the Hudson Valley is said to be filled with the magical healing power of a Rock and Roll icon. They say home is where the heart is. If that's true, the power of love is certainly evident in a quiet house hidden in Ulster County. The former retreat of David Bowie was the focus of a recent interview with the musician's widow. After 24 years of marriage, Iman found herself pained to have to visit the couple's retreat near Woodstock. The home was where Bowie recorded his final album, and where he and his wife spent their most intimate moments together.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO