LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Center for People in Need held their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway today at their location near 27th and Cornhusker. People in need of food had the opportunity to pick up various Thanksgiving meal items like turkey, chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, desserts, and many others Saturday and Sunday as well as today. The Center planned for around 2,000 to come, a number they knew would be high, but wanted to plan for just incase. They expect around 1500 people will have come to the Center to partake in the event.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO