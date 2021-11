Blacklake Research & Development recently introduced what it calls the ultimate truck named the XT1. So, what is an XT1? In short, it's Blacklake's answer to the Ford F-150 Raptorand Ram 1500 TRX. And it faces quite an uphill battle because prices start at $250,000. In short, you can afford to buy either the Raptor or the TRX, crash it, buy a new one, and still save money over the MSRP of the XT1. Heck, you can even afford to wreck either car two times, but by then, you really should have learned your lesson.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO