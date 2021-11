When a Leon Bridges song begins you’re instantly transported to perhaps the first time you ever heard a classic soul record played. Bursting onto the scene in 2015 with his hit single “Coming Home,” Bridges made it clear he was delivering a no-frills soul sound and did so each and every time. It wasn’t until this summer's release of Gold-Diggers Sound, that the songwriter began to really experiment with his signature sound. What resulted was an 11-track album that still kept his 50s and 60s inspired soul stylings that brought him recognition, but also introduced an 80s and 90s R&B element and paired the two with jazz instrumentals.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO