Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets (10-8) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 105, Atlanta Hawks 115 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Tonight, Miles Bridges had a career-high 35 points along with 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Bridges recently got a lot of love in this roundtable discussion about early-season surprises: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 12:01 AM

Clint Capela @CapelaClint

4Wins Let’s keep it Rolling Hawks Fam! 👊🏾 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/xkViCpPtUW – 11:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Watching @NBATV Muggsy: Always Believe. That Hornets squad with @Larry Johnson @iamzo33 and of course @Muggsy Bogues did the damn thing. pic.twitter.com/5bZ34M3mFV – 11:28 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Per @EliasSports, Clint Capela tonight became the first player in NBA history to compile at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a game while hitting .909 FG%-or-better from the floor (min 10 FGM) in 24:00-or-fewer … Minutes were first recorded for players in the 1951-52 season. – 11:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“…I love the effort. We won the possession game, the board, the turnover game tonight. We gave ourselves a chance to win. We just need a few more shots to go in.” – James Borrego

#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 10:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Speaking of consecutive minutes, Cam Reddish played the final 16:12 of this game and he hit a the game-sealing three with 38.9 left, so more than 15 minutes of game time into that shift. That’s kind of impressive to have the legs to take and make that shot. – 10:36 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Over the last four games (all wins), the Hawks are averaging 118.5 PPG on .516 FG%, 13.5 3FG, 45.5 REB and 26.3 AST.

Atlanta’s 7-1 home record is its best start at home since the 2011-12 season (also 7-1 through eight home games). – 10:24 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that Danilo Gallinari played a loooong stretch of consecutive minutes in the 2nd half because he was the best match for Charlotte’s switching defense. – 10:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan: “I really like the way we played other than the rebounding. If we rebound the ball, then I think we control this game, but we didn’t rebound the ball.”

Hornets had 58 rebounds (21 offensive!) to the Hawks’ 50 rebounds (8 offensive). – 10:08 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LaMelo Ball tonight:

✅ 15 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 11 AST

Ball has recorded at least 10p/5r/5a in each of his last seven games, tying Nicolas Batum for the longest such. streak in @Charlotte Hornets history. – 10:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Miles: 35 PTS, 10 REB

LaMelo: 15 PTS, 12 AST, 10 REB

Cody: 14 PTS, 8 REB

Gordon: 11 PTS, 8 REB

Terry: 10 PTS, 4 AST, 4 REB

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/wFg71h5jNx – 9:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Miles Bridges

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/0rkS29CfnH – 9:52 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

For the record, the Grizzlies worst loss is 61 points at Charlotte in 2018.

Down by 42 late in the third here. – 9:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Hard-fought battle, but not our night.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/7AMLnRp1pO – 9:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Hawks 115, #Hornets 105

Five-game win streak is snapped.

Miles Bridges 35 pts

LaMelo Ball 15 pts, 10 rebs, 12 ast

Up next: at Washington on Monday – 9:51 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks have improved to 7-1 at State Farm Arena this season, the best home winning percentage in the East … Atlanta has won 14 straight at home vs. the East, the longest active streak in the NBA and second-longest in Atlanta history (15). – 9:51 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks beat the Hornets, 115-105, to earn their fourth straight win on this 5-game homestand.

Atlanta moves to 8-9.

Capela: 20 pts, 15 reb, 2 blk

Young: 19 pts, 9 ast

Reddish: 17 pts, 6 reb

Huerter: 17 pts, 4 ast

Collins: 15 pts, 8 reb, 4 blk, 3 ast

Gallo: 16 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl – 9:51 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Got a little weird at the end of the game but the Hawks hold on and win their fourth straight game and beat the Hornets 115-105. Hawks are now 8-9.

Capela: 20/15, 10/11 FG

Young: 19/9, 5/15 FG

Reddish: 17/6, 7/13 FG

Huerter: 17, 6/10 FG – 9:50 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Trapping Trae with 3 seems a little excessive. Reddish gets open corner 3 and it’s game. – 9:48 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Something about the end of this #Hornets-Hawks game makes me sense a rivalry that’s marinating. – 9:48 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Extremely clutch 3’s by Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish to get the Hawks’ lead back up to 9, and then a key block by John Collins. – 9:46 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks entered the fourth quarter up 12, but lead is down to four, 106-102, with 1:18 to play.

Hornets have outscored the Hawks 25-17 so far in this period. – 9:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

3️⃣4️⃣ for this guy! pic.twitter.com/PIuTffi2Fh – 9:43 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Career high 34 points for Miles Bridges. He’s beasting. – 9:43 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

We’re Shipping Down to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/kqzzqkUaBI – 9:41 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish has had some good finishes and some not-as-good finishes, but his closeouts on CHA shooters have had a real impact. – 9:36 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Clint Capela has matched a season-high in scoring with 20 points.

He’s 10-for-10 from the field, with 14 rebounds and two blocks. – 9:31 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela has his second 20-point/10-rebound game this season (and second in the last three games) after compiling 18 last season (Atlanta was 12-6 in those contests). – 9:29 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Which players lead the NBA in total miles run this season?

Tyrese Maxey, 44.9

Fred VanVleet, 43.2

Domantas Sabonis, 42.6

Miles Bridges, 42.2

CJ McCollum, 42.1

Dejounte Murray, 41.5

Russell Westbrook, 41

OG Anunoby, 40.4

Lonzo Ball, 40.2

Zach LaVine, 40.1 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 9:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

12 mins left!

#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/YxVza31RJR – 9:20 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

End of the third quarter: Hawks 89, Hornets 77

Six players in double-digit scoring for ATL:

Capela (18), Gallo (14), Huerter (13), Young (12), Reddish (12), Collins (11) – 9:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: Hawks 89, #Hornets 77 – 9:18 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bogi layup off a heave by Kevin Huerter, then a wide-open layup for Huerter off a Trae Young assist.

Hawks are humming along, offensively. Shooting 55.4% FG.

They lead the Hornets 82-68, 4:12 3Q. – 9:06 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

If you’re going to play exclusively small, the weakside defensive effort has to be better than this. Come on LaMelo, you know two have to guard the post. pic.twitter.com/AjGRyg20t3 – 9:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

📸📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/fn4KxKJyTb – 9:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

W🤯W! SKY MILES! ✈️

@Miles Bridges x @LaMelo Ball

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/0TOPIAt1xT – 8:58 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Borrego going small v. Capela most of the night is … something. Not sure what Nick Richards did overnight, but must’ve been bad. – 8:58 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Capela dunk, Capela layup, Capela dunk, Hawks go up 14, yeah, he’s back to his old self – 8:57 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Over the next 15 games, the Knicks will face the Warriors, Suns, Bulls (twice), Nets, Bucks, Nuggets, Lakers, Hawks and Celtics.

Could this 15-game stretch make or break their season? Relative to the expectations, it sure could, writes @MokeHamilton: basketballnews.com/stories/could-… – 8:56 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In his 80th game as a Hawk, Clint Capela has now pulled down 10+ rebounds 70 times. – 8:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his second assist tonight, Kevin Huerter has become the 35th Atlanta Hawk to reach 700 career assists. – 8:53 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Second half coming 🔜

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/39oq0ItePY – 8:36 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Hornets 48

Danilo Gallinari: 12 pts

Trae Young: 10 pts, 5 ast

Cam Reddish: 10 pts, 3 reb

Clint Capela: 10 pts, 8 reb, 1 blk

John Collins: 8 pts, 4 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast – 8:36 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 60-48 over the Hornets at halftime.

Gallinari: 12 points

Young/Capela/Reddish: 10 each

Hornets shooting 37 percent from the floor and 26 percent from 3 – 8:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Hawks 60, #Hornets 48 – 8:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🌊💪🌊💪🌊💪

@Kelly Oubre | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/l2stMSQolC – 8:30 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Celtics up to 16 assists already. They haven’t had more than 24 assists in any game this season that ended in regulation. Their two highest assist totals, 34 against the Knicks and 33 against Charlotte, both came in OT games. – 8:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Game getting away from the #Hornets here in the second quarter. Defense letting them down and they aren’t hitting shots. Hawks on a 15-0 run, #Hornets trail 43-26. – 8:23 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nice stretch from Cam Reddish (two 3’s and a jumper) to help the Hawks work up to a 40-26 lead vs. the Hornets, 7:14 2Q.

He’s got 10 points in his first 10 minutes off the bench. – 8:19 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Much, much better Cam Reddish as of late – 8:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

TSUNAMI SLAM! 🌊🌊🌊

@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/6slxieRACl – 8:17 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Ooooo what a block by Clint Capela – 8:16 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks opened the second quarter with an all-bench lineup of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng, but after the timeout bring Clint Capela out in place of Dieng. – 8:14 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his second three-pointer tonight, Danilo Gallinari has 1,332, and ties Baron Davis for 50th in NBA history. – 8:14 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

A disgustingly nasty two-handed slam by Kelly Oubre. He did a little shoulder shake and mean mugged after that one. #Hornets trail 27-26. – 8:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Slow start, but keeping it close!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/QrAFSStcFU – 8:08 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his second point, Lou Williams has 15,500 for his career … He is the NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer (13,106). – 8:08 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks lead, 25-21, after 1Q.

All eight Hornets who have played have exactly 1 offensive rebound each.

Hornets have 9 2nd-chance points. – 8:07 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

After the first quarter: Hawks 25, Hornets 21

Clint Capela: 8 pts, 6 reb

Danilo Gallinari: 7 pts, 1 ast, 1 stl

Hawks went 1-9 from 3 in that first quarter, Hornets went 1-10 – 8:07 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 25-21 over the Hornets at the end of the first quarter.

Capela: 8/6

Gallinari: 7 points

Hawks were 1/9 from 3 – 8:07 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Hawks 25, #Hornets 21 – 8:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Textbook Basketball 📚💥

@LaMelo Ball x @Mason Plumlee

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/EADM4PnsQd – 7:59 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hornets are missing jump shots every sort of way. Hawks are leaving a lot of their jumpers short. – 7:59 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

It’s not fair how effortless LaMelo makes this pass look + how effortless Miles makes this catch, gather and finish look. What a combo. pic.twitter.com/CcWM5JahHP – 7:57 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hornets have 6 OREBs early. – 7:52 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The other day, Nate McMillan said you’re starting to see Clint Capela look like the old Clint, the Clint from last season that was so dominant.

Capela has 8 points and 5 rebounds in his first 6 minutes tonight; excelling just as he has the past few games. – 7:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela running the floor like Robert Parish will go a long way toward helping the Hawks with two elite fast-break PGs on the floor. – 7:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

3️⃣0️⃣ x 2️⃣1️⃣

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/fH7bxkHBsE – 7:41 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks owner Jami Gertz takes the mic to welcome fans on Pride Night pic.twitter.com/ZlWS4ta2h2 – 7:34 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

One person in the building tonight: Hornets assistant coach Marlon Garnett, who was with the Hawks for the past three seasons. He spent a lot of time working with the Hawks’ guards, in particular. – 7:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

It’s about to go down in the ATL!

📍 – Atlanta, GA

🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson

⏰ – 7:30 PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/xGdDtxTonG – 7:25 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters tonight:

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kevin Huerter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 7:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐️

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/dMz6T5qt7u – 6:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks’ schedule after tonight:

• at Bulls

• vs. Lakers

• vs. Suns

• at Hawks

• at Nets

• vs. Bulls

• vs. Nuggets

They could use this win big time. Rockets currently lead by four in the third quarter. – 6:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets pregame. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:36 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington

💙🉑🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/KTPNb2fStm – 6:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Saturday night in The A. #Hornets enter with a 5-game winning streak. LaMelo vs. Trae. Game is also on @NBATV. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Q9sU2yq1m7 – 6:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY UPDATE vs @Jaryd Wilson

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/YuXKidx9TU – 6:20 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Here’s my @PrizePicks entry for this evening. I’m rooting for a shootout between LaMelo and Trae. 😏

As always, use the promo code NEWS and they’ll instantly match 100% of your deposit up to $100! pic.twitter.com/3ksPz2ZpWX – 6:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“I’ll find you — just run.”

Tonight after the game, check out Muggsy: Always Believe on @NBATV at 10pm ET!

#AllFly x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/jtaYCiKMYD – 6:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan on the Hawks’ pace the past few games:

“We’re getting better, but I want us to play faster. I think we have to play with more speed out on the floor, get out into transition, but it starts with, again, getting stops.” – 5:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Dad’s biggest fans 🤗 pic.twitter.com/9gtyakMW2q – 5:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets next 14 games:

@ PHX

@ POR

vs MIL

@ MIA

@ ORL

@ NYK

@ CHI

@ NOP

@ SAS

@ SAS

vs WAS

vs MIN

@ ATL

@ BKN

Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young enters tonight’s game as the only player in the NBA to be averaging at least 25.0 PPG and 9.0 APG.

In his last outing, Young notched his seventh points-to-assists double-double, which is tied for the most points-to-assists double-doubles in the NBA this season. – 4:45 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Sounds like the Hornets star has plans to remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/lam… – 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Swarm Attack Activated 🔒🚫

@ArrowExt | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/XwfViK5qqC – 3:38 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Over their last three games, the Hawks are averaging 119.7 PPG on .513 FG%, 14.0 3FG, 45.7 REB and 27.0 AST.

Atlanta, winners of its last three games, have won by an average of +16.4 PPG (119.7-103.3). – 2:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Let’s get 6 straight y’all.

#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/WiRxTbIjNJ – 2:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

No DeVonte’ Graham, Zion Williamson, Didi Louzada, or Daulton Hommes for the Pelicans tonight against the Pacers. They’re all out, as are TJ Warren and Isaiah Jackson for the Pacers.

Chris Duarte (shoulder) is questionable again after playing last night against Charlotte. – 1:37 PM