The American Christian Academy Patriots offense was on display Friday night, especially in the second half, in it's victory over the Jacksonville High Golden Eagles 49-35. The game went to the half with the two teams tied up at 21 points, but ACA broke through with four touchdowns in the second half, one that came on a fumble recovery from Carson Sute, to complete their bid to move on to the third round.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO