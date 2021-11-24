Meade Middle School Community Mourns Loss of Eighth Grade Student

.

The Meade Middle School community is mourning the sudden death of an eighth grade student, according to a letter to families published by the school principal.

12 year old Inez Bunting, of Severn, reportedly died on the evening of Thursday, November 18.

"Inez was an enthusiastic, kind-hearted member of our school community," Principal Karla Steinbach wrote in the letter. "She was full of humor and often had a joke to share with her teachers. Her presence will be sorely missed by the entire Meade Middle School community."

Funeral arrangements have yet to be completed. The cause of death was not announced.