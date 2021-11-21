2-year-old accidentally shoots and kills father, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 2-year-old child accidentally shot his father in the back...www.kmov.com
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 2-year-old child accidentally shot his father in the back...www.kmov.com
did they test the child to see if there was gun powder residue on their arms hands etc.? or if there were other adults involved were they tested as well.? this is an unbelievable story to me.! squeezing a trigger on a gun is not that easy unless it was altered in some way.!! surly the investaging officers know this.!!??
Let's put it like this, if you own firearms, just like bottles of cleaning agents, keep them out of the reach of children. Not saying the man deserved it (rest his soul), but children don't understand the consequences of sending a freedom seed downrange. Still, it's ultimately his fault for leaving a firearm out in the open, or where a youth can get their hands on it.
This seems to be a bit too far out. What type of rifle; what was there a shell in the chamber, was safety off/on? Either pure fiction or very bad parenting leaving a loaded rifle laying around.
Comments / 40