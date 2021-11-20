531436_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Rogue Juror, Opioid Plaintiffs Face New Setback Most Foul. High-stakes lawsuits accusing drugmakers,...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Jpg#Lawsuits#Plaintiffs
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

FDA is investigating death of Canadian woman, 75, who suffered brain swelling after participating in clinical trial for controversially approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the death of 75-year-old Canadian woman who participated in clinical trials for the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The unnamed woman died in September 2020 after suffering from brain swelling. Brain swelling is a known side effect of the Aduhelm, though...
HEALTH
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Trump-appointed judge blasts 9th Circuit's 'embarrassing' immigration rulings

(Reuters) - A conservative judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday blasted its immigration rulings as "perpetually embarrassing" as he objected to giving two Indonesians another shot at winning asylum. U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke's comments came...
POTUS
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

