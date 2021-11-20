Women's and Gender Studies and the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival continue F2F: Faculty to Faculty Salons on Thursday December 2: Transmasculinity and Feminism
Dr. Matt Fournier, Ithaca Collage, and Dr. Abraham Weil, California State University, in conversation exploring transmasculinity and feminism. Women's and Gender Studies (WGST) and the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival (FLEFF) announce the Fall event of an on-going collaboration, F2F: Faculty to Faculty Salons, on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m....www.ithaca.edu
Comments / 0