ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Wrestling: Norwich Wins Final Three Matches to Down Engineers in Duel Meet

norwichathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. – The Norwich University wrestling team took on WPI Saturday afternoon in a duel meet hosted by the Engineers. The Cadets came out of the meet victorious winning 24-19, after a late comeback. Five members of the Cadet wrestling team were able to...

www.norwichathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: LaFayette pins down win at Dade

The LaFayette Middle School Mat Ramblers pulled out a 54-42 win over Dade on Thursday night in a match at Dade County High. LaFayette began the match with forfeit wins by Conner Campbell (72 pounds) and Balyn Chastain (78) before pins by Wyatt Levern (86) and Avery Davis (94). Dade...
DADE COUNTY, GA
thebakerorange.com

Wildcat Wrestling takes down Graceland

Baker University men’s wrestling had a big night with a 43-0 shutout against Graceland on Nov. 12. Starting with 125 pounds, Freshman Tristan Stafford won in a majority decision of 11-3. Following was Freshman Breyden Morill who helped push Bakers lead to 10-0. Junior Dylan Pelland and Levi Green won their weight classes by majority decision with a win by Freshman Dallas Koelzer to make the Wildcats lead to 21-0.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frontiersman

Huskies, Knights win wrestling invites

Anchorage Christian School hosts the largest Division II tournament of the regular season. This year, the Redington Huskies brought home the team title. Redington, one of 40 schools represented in the annual ACS Invitational, finished at the top of the team standings with 150.5 total points. Senior Charles Severance led...
ANCHORAGE, AK
bellarmine.edu

Nance and Beck each win twice, Bellarmine wrestling falls three times at Patriot Duals

FAIRFAX, Va. — Despite a pair of wins for Cole Nance and Eric Beck, Bellarmine fell three times at the Patriot Duals on Saturday. The Knights first lost 22-16 in a back and forth matchup with the Cougars, then came short against Bucknell 39-2 and George Mason 36-3. After a slow start against Averett in which Bellarmine trailed 13-0, the Knights rallied furiously.Cole Nance (157) started the comeback, earning a 15-6 major decision win over Luke Masterson. Devan Hendricks (165) followed with six points for BU as Alex Turley had to forfeit due to injury just over a minute into the match. Eric Beck (174) then tied the dual with a 12-7 victory over George Moseley. It was 13-13 in team points when Sam Schroeder (184) tallied Bellarmine's fourth straight individual win, topping Zion Carpenter 4-2. The Knights were up 16-13 before Averett ultimately responded. The Cougars grabbed a win by decision and fall in the 197 and 285 weight classes respectively to take the overall dual 22-16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Wrestling Coach Tony Dalisio Steps Down

MDI High School Athletic Director Bunky Dow announced on Monday, November 15th that Wrestling Coach Tony Dalisio has stepped down for personal reasons, effective immediately. Dow hopes to have Tony's replacement in place by the start of the season, Monday, November 22. If no replacement is found by November 22nd,MDI High School will delay the beginning of the season.
HIGH SCHOOL
dyc.edu

Women's Bowling Win Three of Five Traditional Matches after Day One at Falcon Fall Classic

RODI, N.J. - After day one of the Falcon Fall Classic, hosted by Felician University, the D’Youville women’s bowling team sits in 10th place after day one of the two-day competition. In five traditional matches, the Saints went 3-2. In their first match, D’Youville defeated Buffalo rivals, Daemen, 823-817, before falling to Fairleigh Dickinson University, 1003-824.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich University#Duel#Cadets#Combat#Engineers
Franklin News Post

Wasps win final match-up 41-23

EMORY - Emory & Henry College scored more than half of its points in the first half Saturday and bested Ferrum College, 41-23, in the 2021 season finale for both clubs at Fred Selfe Stadium. Also, the contest was the sixth and final Crooked Road Classic, a series in which...
EMORY, VA
theridernews.com

Wrestling earns first match win of the season

Coming off a tough opening season loss to Purdue, the Rider Wrestling team looked to bounce back and did just that as the team came out strong winning its first four bouts and taking down Northern Illinois at The Alumni Gym 20-14 on Nov. 13. The match opened with sophomore...
COMBAT SPORTS
Ketchikan Daily News

Lady Kings dominate at home wrestling meet

Ketchikan High School wrestling coach Matt Hamilton leaned over to his friend, and commented about the moment that was taking place under the spotlights on the center mat during the Bill Weiss Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday. “‘Did you ever think you were going to look at a female wrestler...
chatsports.com

Indiana Wrestling Adds Three in Newest Recruiting Class

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana Wrestling head coach Angel Escobedo announced his newest class of wrestlers to the IU program on Wednesday afternoon. "I am excited about this small but strong class we are bringing to Bloomington. All three young men come from strong high school programs and bring grit and skill to our wrestling room," Escobedo said.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Citizen

Southeast wrestling wins Raider Rumble meet over local competition

Southeast Whitfield High School's wrestling team hosted several local squads for their annual Raider Rumble meet on Saturday, and the Raiders defended their home gym with a first place finish. Coahulla Creek finished second, while Dalton was third in a field that also featured LaFayette, Murray County, North Murray and...
WWE
norwichathletics.com

Men’s Hockey: Norwich skates to 1-1 draw with New England College

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Norwich University men's ice hockey played its fourth overtime game in the first six games of the season on Friday night, skating to a 1-1 draw with New England College at Kreitzberg Arena in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) action. Norwich (3-0-3, 2-0-3 NEHC) hosted Essex,...
SPORTS
wucardinals.com

Wrestling Has Three Placers at Averett Open

Danville, Va. – After having won placer at the Pembroke Classic, the Wheeling University Wrestling team looking for continued improvement. They did just that at the Averett Open, placing three different wrestlers and just missing out on having five wrestlers place on the day. The Cardinals' highest-ranked finisher was freshman...
WHEELING, WV
norwichathletics.com

Women’s Basketball: Cadets Storm Back from Down 15, Take Down Badgers

BARRE, Vt. – The Norwich University women's basketball game won their second consecutive game, coming back from 15-points down to take down NVU Johnson 77-72 in a non-conference matchup, Friday afternoon in the Granite City Shootout. Haley Brewster (Virginia Beach, Va.) scored 36 points in the contest, scoring 23 points...
NORWICH, VT
Hickory Daily Record

Bandys wrestling splits tri-match

CHARLOTTE — The Bandys wrestling team split a season-opening tri-match at Myers Park on Thursday, defeating the host Mustangs 72-9 and losing to Lake Norman 42-33. In the remaining match, Lake Norman knocked off Myers Park by a 66-12 score. Bandys (1-1 overall) received wins from the following wrestlers against...
CHARLOTTE, NC
gustavus.edu

Swim and Dive Teams Win MIAC Duel at St. Olaf

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Gustavus swimming and diving teams were victorious in a conference meet at St. Olaf on Saturday. The Gustie women won 159-125, while the men impressed with marks of 220 to the Oles 77. On the women’s side, scoring 159 points the squad was highlighted with complete...
SAINT PETER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy