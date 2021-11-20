Wrestling: Norwich Wins Final Three Matches to Down Engineers in Duel Meet

FAIRFAX, Va. — Despite a pair of wins for Cole Nance and Eric Beck, Bellarmine fell three times at the Patriot Duals on Saturday. The Knights first lost 22-16 in a back and forth matchup with the Cougars, then came short against Bucknell 39-2 and George Mason 36-3. After a slow start against Averett in which Bellarmine trailed 13-0, the Knights rallied furiously.Cole Nance (157) started the comeback, earning a 15-6 major decision win over Luke Masterson. Devan Hendricks (165) followed with six points for BU as Alex Turley had to forfeit due to injury just over a minute into the match. Eric Beck (174) then tied the dual with a 12-7 victory over George Moseley. It was 13-13 in team points when Sam Schroeder (184) tallied Bellarmine's fourth straight individual win, topping Zion Carpenter 4-2. The Knights were up 16-13 before Averett ultimately responded. The Cougars grabbed a win by decision and fall in the 197 and 285 weight classes respectively to take the overall dual 22-16.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO