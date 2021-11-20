ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Carbonized Gray Metallic Ford F-150 Lariat

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2018 Guard Ford F-150 XLT

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Guard 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11993 miles below market average!. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Tacoma Base

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4WD 2.7L I4 DOHC 16V 4WD. * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2015 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
Roanoke Times

1996 White Ford F-150

Clean CARFAX. White 1996 Ford F-150 RWD 5.0L V8 SFI 5.0L V8 SFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
#Ford F 150#Lariat
Roanoke Times

2013 Ice Storm Metallic Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, C-Max Hybrid SE, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Ice Storm Metallic, Medium Light Stone w/Cloth Front Bucket Seats, 17" Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 42/37 City/Highway MPG.
Roanoke Times

2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring

Machine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Polymetal Gray Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo

Polymetal Gray 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2017 Gray Ford Taurus Limited

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 Ford Taurus Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC. * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Loses Carbon Fiber Handling Package

The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 won't be available with the Carbon Fiber Handling Package, according to Ford Authority citing "sources familiar with the matter." The Handling Package and Carbon Fiber Track Package will still be available. Ford confirmed this info to Motor1.com. "The Carbon Fiber Handling package was a...
Roanoke Times

2015 Deep Impact Blue Metallic Ford Mustang GT

Blue 2015 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT * 2015 KBB.com Our 10 Favorite New-for-2015 Cars * 2015 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2015 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000 * 2015 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All...
Roanoke Times

2019 Burgundy Ford Edge SEL

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Burgundy 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-250SD XL

Gray 2015 Ford F-250SD XL 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Strong towing and payload capacities; wide range of equipment levels and...
Roanoke Times

2013 Tempest Blue Metallic Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0

Blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged DIESEL. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2018 Jet Black Mica Mazda CX-5 Sport

Jet Black Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25287 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags...
Roanoke Times

2014 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 2500 Tradesman

Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Manual Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re a longtime devotee of Ram HD trucks and it’s time to trade...
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Will Have Largest Frunk In The Industry

Ford recently published a press release about its upcoming 2022 F-150 Lightning, which is a fully electric version of the best-selling pickup truck of all time. The press release was specific to the electric truck's "Mega Power Frunk," as Ford referees to it. Ford says it banked on current customers...
Roanoke Times

2021 Cactus Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend

Cactus Gray 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
