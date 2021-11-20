ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers urged to be patient, courteous during Thanksgiving holiday traffic

By Mori Kessler
cedarcityutah.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — Travel for the Thanksgiving holiday looks to rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, according to recent predictions released by AAA. This has prompted officials with AAA, as well as state road and law enforcement, to urge travelers on the road and in the air to be patient, prepared and...

CNN

Holiday travel is always a nightmare, but this year will be worse

New York (CNN Business) — The holiday travel season is off to a relatively smooth start, with good weather and few canceled flights. But many in the industry are worried that luck won't hold all the way until the holiday season ends just after New Year's. Major US airlines are...
wfmynews2.com

Keeping your cool during holiday travel

AAA anticipates that more than 53.4 million people will travel between Nov 24-28 for Thanksgiving. An influx of more air travelers during a pandemic might pose a few travel challenges. The middle seat isn’t the popular choice for travelers because you feel squeezed in. Let’s talk about the never-ending problem...
CELL PHONES
KOLO TV Reno

Car seat safety during holiday travel

Chilly nights and mornings and mild afternoons are in the forecast through early next week. There are no major systems coming, but a couple of weak ones will increase clouds and wind rom time-to-time, with a few showers possible Friday afternoon into Friday night. -Jeff. Greater Nevada Credit Union helping...
TRAFFIC
whdh.com

Transportation officials urge holiday travelers to plan ahead

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wants to remind people to plan ahead before heading out for the holidays. Travelers are reminded that there may be a higher volume of people on the roadways and on public transportation as post-pandemic travel increases. People are urged to use the available technology and resources to make informed decisions and pack essential items such as face coverings that may be required for certain types of travel.
BOSTON, MA
kpq.com

WSDOT Urges Preparation for Winter Holiday Travel

Washington State Department Of Transportation is advising drivers prepare prior to hitting the road for Thanksgiving related travel. Winter road conditions are a possibility and heavy traffic is likely with folks heading to destinations in the state to celebrate Thanksgiving. “The biggest advice I can give is expect additional traffic....
WASHINGTON STATE
KCCI.com

Clarified: How to travel, gather safely during holidays

After a holiday season in 2020 marked by isolation, the holiday season in 2021 is already looking very different. Approved vaccines are bringing families back together this year and that means travel will be at an all-time high. All across the country, airports have seen more and more passengers ready...
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Travelers Urged Be Patient, Plan Ahead This Holiday Season

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And after a 2020 holiday season spent apart, many Americans are vaccinated and hitting the road. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be just as it always was – busy. “Think it’s worth it to see the family. People want to get back with their families. I know I do,” said one driver in Newton. Transportation leaders are reminding Massachusetts travelers to plan ahead, be patient, and protect each other. Logan is making it easy. “For those who may need a Covid test there are two locations here at Logan Airport: Terminal C on second level and terminal E on the ground level,” explained MassPort Director of Aviation Ed Freni. Logan is anticipating between 800-900,000 passengers over the next week. Everyone must wear a mask, at the airport and riding the MBTA. The most highway traffic is expected between 10am and 7pm Wednesday. If you do get stuck, remember just how out of reach this all felt last year. Asked how he feels about an upcoming Thanksgiving trip to Grandma’s, 5-year-old Issa replied, “Happy!” Visit www.mass.gov/coronavirus for information on current COVID-19 travel requirements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

MoDOT Urges Caution When Travelling This Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends you focus on four safe driving tips to help you arrive safely to your destination. Buckle up everyone in your vehicle, put your phone down while driving, don’t speed, and don’t...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

State Urges Cautious Driving During Holidays as Traffic Deaths Increase Nearly 16%

Traffic-related deaths in Connecticut are up almost 16 percent since last year and the state Department of Transportation is urging people to be cautious on the roads during the holiday season. There are likely several reasons for an increase in driving-related deaths, including an increase in speeding during the COVID-19...
TRAFFIC
Seattle, Washington

Traveling during the holidays? Skip traffic, save time, and reduce pollution by walking, rolling, biking, or taking transit to visit family, do your holiday shopping, and get wherever else you need to go!

The holiday season is here! This year, do yourself a favor and go car-free if you can. It could save you time, stress, and reduce traffic congestion to help others travel faster, too. Plus, eliminating car trips reduces pollution and greenhouse gases. Seattle has invested in a bunch of ways...
SEATTLE, WA
Virginian-Pilot

With traffic deaths increasing in Hampton Roads, officials stress safety during holiday travel

Vehicle fatalities have been increasing in Hampton Roads and AAA, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and State Police are issuing warnings for the Thanksgiving holiday week. AAA predicts that 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling for the holiday, 11% more than in 2020. Speed-related accidents have increased tenfold in some areas, according to data from DMV. In Portsmouth, for ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wdhn.com

Holiday travel brings more traffic accidents in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the day before Thanksgiving, they’re the busiest. Wednesday afternoon, people are getting in their cars and hitting the road, traveling hour after hour, to places all over hoping to arrive by Thanksgiving. “We’re from...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS San Francisco

Thanksgiving Holiday Rush Underway; Travelers Fill Local Airports, Freeways

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Lines swelled at Oakland International Airport early Wednesday as travelers, who had delayed gathering with family and friends during the long months of isolation during the COVID pandemic, crowded onto flights on the way to Thanksgiving weekend reunions. Travel experts have predicted the number of air travelers this week would approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels. If the scene at Oakland International was being repeated at airports across the country, those bullish predictions were coming to fruition. Traffic on the highways leading into local Bay Area airports were already backing up at 6 a.m. and lines at the check-in...
OAKLAND, CA

