US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Wednesday recalled the "deliberate" Stalinist famine that killed millions in Ukraine almost a century ago and pledged US support to the country in its current struggle with Russia. Several million Ukrainians perished between 1932-1933 during Soviet leader Josef Stalin's forced collectivization of harvests, leaving farmers and those who depended upon them with nothing to eat. The episode is known as the Holodomor, meaning "death by hunger" in Ukrainian, and is marked each November. "We solemnly honor and pay tribute to the millions of innocent Ukrainians who suffered and perished during the Holodomor," Biden said in a statement. "The men, women, and children who lost their lives during this famine were victims of the brutal policies and deliberate acts of the regime of Joseph Stalin."

