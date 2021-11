HOLLYWOOD—I hate when characters attempt to moonlight as martyrs in the soap opera arena, I feel like I am seeing that more than ever right now on every single soap on the air right now, “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Days of Our Lives” and worst of all right now “General Hospital.” It seems like every single character on this soap loves to judge people when they do bad things, not acknowledging the misdeeds they have committed in the past.

