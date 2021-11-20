Women’s soccer falls to Bloomsburg, ends season

Cuesta Women's Soccer concluded the 2021 season with a loss at Ventura, 8-1, last Tuesday night. The Cougars' lone tally was netted by their leading scorer Karina Zumbrun (Arcata HS), who scored her unassisted goal just before the end of the first half. It was Zumbrun's seventh goal of the season for a squad that scored 16 goals on the season. It was also a busy day in the goal for 2019 All-WSC First Team Goaltender Magaly Avila (Paso Robles HS), who set two new statistical highs. Avila collected a career-high 17 saves at Ventura; however, the Pirates' eight-goal day also marked the most she has allowed at Cuesta. She ends her Cuesta ranked #7 all time with 210 career saves.

VENTURA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO