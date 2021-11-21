ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers Around NYC Working To Ensure Everyone Is Fed This Thanksgiving

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KO6fH_0d33QaNu00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers around New York City have teamed up to make sure everyone has a meal this Thanksgiving , and the effort couldn’t have come at a better time.

Maria Ramirez joined dozens who lined up for a free Thanksgiving meal kit on Garrison Avenue in the Bronx .

“Times are hard, so I think it’s a big help and it’s really appreciated,” she told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Ramirez says she is so grateful and has a lot to be thankful for.

“For my health and my kids’ health, and you know, that we’ve made it through everything that has been going on,” she said.

“We have turkeys and all of the fixings, from a pie to cider, milk and bread,” said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.

That’s some of what filled 750 meal kits that were distributed by volunteers from Baldor Specialty Foods.

“I’m sure everybody is so tired of this pandemic and has not reallybeen able to share a meal with their families, so to be able to do so this year has a lot more meaning, I think, to everyone,” Manitsas said.

Ahead of the holiday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Nourish NY program into law. It’s an effort that connects surplus food from farmers directly to the food banks, creating millions of meals.

“The food insecurity around this state is real. We’re taking a major step today to say this needs to end,” Hochul said.

In Midtown at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church, students from Project Rousseau took on the task of dessert, rolling up their sleeves to bake over 200 pies for homeless individuals.

“It’s so important to me that our students realize that it’s so essential to their lives that they wake up at least one day a week where you do community service every week,” said Andrew Heinrich, founder and president of Project Rousseau.

Isabella Zambrano says she became a volunteer three years ago.

“When I deliver these to people, I really feel like I’m doing a good in the world, and like I’m making someone’s day better,” she said.

And fulfilling it is for everyone when you give back and think about the needs of others this holiday season.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Return Of Family Gatherings For Thanksgiving Also Brings Some Stress

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Thanksgiving is extra special for many families that couldn’t celebrate in person last year, but with family gatherings comes stress and a lot of rushing around. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu talked to some last-minute shoppers at the grocery store. “We got brie. We got pasta. We have green beans, some sunflowers for the atmosphere,” shopper Evan Kinnane said. “I’m making some apple tart thing, so I got lemon curd, which I’ve never purchased in my life,” shopper Ben Walker said. “My parents are coming up and I’m hosting them here for the first time, so some stress,” Kinnane said. The extra...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

The Most Sought-After Hostess Gift This Thanksgiving? A Negative COVID Test

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Thanksgiving weekend, a negative COVID test has become a much sought-after hostess gift. At Mt. Carmel Pharmacy in the Bronx, CBS2’s Christina Fan found many guests getting their swabbing done. “Yes, people are testing. They are concerned. We had quite a few positives yesterday as well,” said Roger Paganelli, with Mt. Carmel Pharmacy. “If you are going to be around family that you haven’t seen, yes, it’s good to get it, to be honest. Because you haven’t seen them, you don’t know who they’ve been around,” Bronx resident Victoria Perez said. With millions of Americans still unvaccinated and a...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County Social Services Gift Drive Aims To Make Sure Older Kids, Teens Don’t Feel Left Out

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — During the holiday season, the mission for some is making sure every child has a gift to open. Finding toys for kids is easy, but older kids and teenagers may feel left out. Officials in Westchester County are making sure that doesn’t happen. The most popular toy drive gift is the stuffed animal for kids up to 7, but the Westchester Department of Social Services’ gift drive covers kids all the way to age 18. “We see people in the worst times of their life. I wanted one day where you got something from the county and social...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Arthur Avenue Looking ‘Back To Normal Again’ As Leaders Encourage Shopping Local For Holiday Meals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just two days to go until Thanksgiving, many people are making their last minute purchases for the big meal. While some choose to go to big chain stores, leaders in the Bronx are encouraging people to shop local, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Tuesday. Walking into Teitel Brothers on Arthur Avenue, you feel like you’re at home. Can’t decide which cheese to buy? Let third generation owner Michael Teitel give you some samples. Michael’s father, Gilbert Teitel, is now 82 years old. He’s still the first one in every day at 5 a.m. “This has been in my family for...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Celebrating ‘Thanksgivukah’: Jewish Americans Looking Forward To Extra Time With Loved Ones During Back-To-Back Holidays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chanukah starts at sundown this Sunday. This year, the holiday falls right after Thanksgiving, which means Jewish Americans will go from turkey to Black Friday and back again to having family around the table on Sunday. As Broadway reopened, soon after so did the Actors’ Temple on West 47th Street. The sanctuary has been home to off-Broadway shows for months, but it just welcomed back congregants in person in November in time for Chanukah. “It commemorates a time when the Seleucid Greeks, before the turn of the millennium, were outlawing Judaism,” Rabbi Jill Hausman said. The Holy Temple in Jerusalem was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Rush To Get Last Minute COVID Tests Before Thanksgiving Gatherings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers are rushing out to get COVID tests ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A line formed at a testing site on the Upper West Side on Wednesday afternoon. People who spoke to CBS2 said for them, getting tested will bring peace of mind. “I’m getting tested to see my family for Thanksgiving. My mother is immunocompromised,” Upper West Side resident Michael Rossano said. “We don’t want to take any chances. We have some older people coming over, and we just think it’s the responsible thing to do,” Upper West Side resident Richie Herschenfeld said. For more information on COVID testing in New York City and where you can get tested, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pediatric COVID Cases Spiking As Parents Rush To Vaccinate Children Ahead Of Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The good news is that COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and up. The bad news is that COVID cases in children have risen by 32% from just two weeks ago. It seems contradictory — pediatric coronavirus cases spiking just as the country rushes to vaccinate children ahead of the winter holiday and the cold and flu season. Watch Our Special Presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future’ — One reason is that as COVID continues to spread, a smaller proportion of the childhood population has been vaccinated, compared to adults. Dr. Rebekah Diamond, associate professor of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

World’s Largest Menorah In Place At Grand Army Plaza, Ready To Mark Beginning Of Chanukah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world’s largest menorah was assembled Wednesday on Fifth Avenue, in preparation for the start of Chanukah on Sunday. The menorah at Grand Army Plaza on 59th Street has been a New York City tradition for nearly 50 years. The annual event is organized by the Lubavitch Youth Organization. The group says, this year, the menorah stands as part of the city’s post-pandemic renaissance. The menorah will be lit first thing on Sunday evening to mark the start of the eight-day Jewish holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Holiday Food Giveaways Needed This Year More Than Ever, As Pandemic Food Insecurity Persists

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic has left millions of New Yorkers hungry. A new report finds 1 in 7 city residents has struggled with food insecurity, with the Bronx hit the hardest. That’s where CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went Monday. She visited a food giveaway to help struggling families this holiday season. “I’m very thankful because right now I don’t have my job,” resident Kim D’Onofrio said. Web Extra: Read Hunger Free America report (pdf) During these tough times, friends are grateful they now have food to put on the table this Thanksgiving. “It’s a true blessing, especially with everything going on,” Najette Montalvo said. Thanks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: A Look Back At Nearly A Century Of Splendor, Pageantry And Helium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the holiday for nearly 100 years. Over that time, it has gone from wild animals, to mega floats, to a balloon theft by a plane. CBS2’s Steve Overmyer has many more surprising parade facts. Ahh, the splendor, pageantry and helium-filled magnificence. The Macy’s parade started in 1924 and was only two blocks long. The animals weren’t made of rubber. They were on loan from the Central Park Zoo. “It must’ve been so magical and unbelievable. Interestingly enough, by 1927 they stopped with the zoo animals because they scared the children along...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Holiday Travel Picks Up Again, Lawmakers Call For COVID Restrictions For Domestic Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As millions fly to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, airports will likely be packed at near pre-pandemic levels this entire week – and it has already started. CBS2’s John Dias took a closer look at what’s in store for some travelers. Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but by the looks of it, LaGuardia Airport Tuesday was giving the traditional Wednesday getaway day a run for its money. “I thought it was going to be bad. It’s gnarlier than I expected,” said Gramercy Park resident Sophia Smith. “Other years it has been long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FAO Schwarz, Uniformed Firefighters Association Shower Children Of Fallen Firefighters With Toys

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FAO Schwarz and the Uniformed Firefighters Association helped bring holiday cheer Sunday to the children of fallen firefighters. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, 50 kids and their families were treated to a full day of fun. Joy overflowed from the back of a fire engine in front of FAO Schwarz, where Santa Claus, FDNY mascot Hot Dog, and toy soldiers brought smiles to widows and their children, fulfilling a promise made to their fallen heroes “We thank you so much for coming and being a part of this. You make our day more than we make yours,” said Andrew...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Pardons ‘Sully’ The Turkey Just In Time For Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a Thanksgiving Eve celebration at the executive mansion in Albany. The festivities kicked off with a series of what the governor called “dad jokes on steroids,” as she pardoned a turkey. “I had a whole speech written for this, but I think I’m just going to ‘wing it,'” she said. “Without ‘feather ado,’ I want to make sure we meet this nice turkey here… This turkey was in a ‘gravy danger’ before I decided to pardon him.” Hochul signed a proclamation pardoning Sullivan “Sully” the turkey. Sully was donated by the Jaffe family from Snowdance Farms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Following Attacks On Kids, Families Warn Of Dangerous Dogs In Edison, N.J.

EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two frightening attacks by dogs in New Jersey have left families shaken, and one of the incidents was caught on camera. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to the victims and their families on Wednesday. Surveillance video taken from across the street from Swales Park in Edison shows 13-year-old Landen Cruz dodging two dogs, sprinting away, and then falling to the ground as one dog bites his leg. “When he came in the house he was completely in shock. He fell to the floor,” said Landen’s mother, Jalene Cruz. “He fractured his wrist. He said that he didn’t hurt his head,...
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Educator Walking Across Suffolk County To Bring Attention To Students’ Mental Health During COVID Pandemic

NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island educator is on a mission to bring attention to students’ mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s doing it in dramatic fashion by walking hundreds of miles across Suffolk County this week, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday. Jeremy Thode has a lot of ground to cover. He’s walking a big message into all 59 high schools in Suffolk County. He’s being met with cheers, applause and even marching bands as he marches 300 miles in six days. “I walked from Center Moriches to Eastport-South Manor to William Floyd to Bellport to Patchogue-Medford,” Thode said. That was just...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island Family Advocating For New Artificial Intelligence Program That Aims To Prevent Drug Overdoses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So many families have felt the pain of losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and now, new artificial intelligence technology is being used to help prevent such tragedies. “When you have a family member who lives this lifestyle, it’s a call you always know could come,” Megan Wohltjen said. Wohltjen’s brother, Samuel Grunlund, died of an overdose in March 2020, just two days after leaving a treatment facility. He was 27. “Very happy person. He was extremely athletic. Really intelligent, like, straight A student … He started, you know, smoking marijuana and then experimenting with other drugs,”...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, National Guard, Volunteers Help Pack Thanksgiving Turkeys To Be Given Away Statewide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Helping fight food insecurity heading into the holidays, Gov. Kathy Hochul and her staff packed Thanksgiving turkeys Monday. They joined with the National Guard and volunteers at the Javits Center Monday morning. The mission: To pack 3,200 turkeys to be distributed around the state. “This is the time of year when we really step up. We make sure that no one goes hungry. No little child should go hungry on Thanksgiving because we weren’t able to help them. That’s our mission today. I know you’re all mission oriented in this room, so let’s get it done,” Hochul said. The governor thanked volunteers for their efforts and encouraged everyone to help neighbors in need through volunteering and donations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Thanksgiving Gathering Safety Tips From Doctors Anthony Fauci And Dave Chokshi

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Families that missed out on Thanksgiving 2020 are looking forward to gathering again. But with new COVID infections increasing nearly 54% in the last month, health officials are worried about igniting a winter wave of infections. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, after a a year of isolation and Zoom holiday dinners, Thanksgiving traditions are finally returning. The New Jersey Turnpike is already crawling with people making the long drive to see family. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Holiday Train Show Back In All Its Glory At New York Botanical Garden After Limited Capacity Last Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A holiday tradition is back in all its glory at the New York Botanical Garden after having CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis took a tour of the the holiday train show in the Bronx. From the Statue of Liberty to 1 World Trade, Radio City to the Apollo Theater, Central Park to Grand Central, New York City’s top attractions are all in one place for the holiday season. (credit: CBS2) “You don’t think about how big New York is until you see it mimicked in something like this. It just makes me go ‘I love the city’ and the reason why I’m...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

