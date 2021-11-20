ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MetaSafeMoon Launches, Aims to Fulfill the Desire of Life Outside Earth

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brasov, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2021) - MetaSafeMoon is pleased to announce its launch, it is a BEP20 token designed to fulfil one of the first desires of the modern mankind, life...

www.streetinsider.com

Android Police

OnePlus 9RT set to launch with a different name outside China

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were launched back in March this year. Along with this duo, the company also announced the affordable OnePlus 9R exclusively for the Indian market. Usually, OnePlus launches a mid-cycle flagship follow-up, but there's no 9T model this year. However, China did get a OnePlus 9RT instead, and it looks like this could be launched outside the country but with a different name.
CELL PHONES
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Real Economy#Metasafemoon Launches#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Crypto#Metaverse#The Project Lead
Newswise

Climate change impact on Earth’s ‘life zones’ on track to accelerate

Newswise — Scientists have revealed that climate change has already impacted all of Earth’s ‘life zones’ and the effects are set to triple under business-as-usual emissions growth. A University of Queensland and Wildlife Conservation Society-led (WCS) research team assessed the impact of global warming across the world’s 45 different ‘life...
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

AirOne Launches, Aims To Brings Safety and Security To The Doorsteps

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AirOne is a fully autonomous drone company Evan Jasek that just launched today. AirOne, a fully autonomous drone company by Evan Jasek is proud to announce the launch. With crime gradually increasing in the present world, safety becomes necessary for one and all.
ELECTRONICS
Four States Home Page

Space telescope launching to discover more about the Big Bang, life beyond Earth than ever before

The James Webb Space Telescope – Hubble’s successor – will be launching into space on December 18, 2021. NASA says the space telescope has “longer wavelength coverage and greatly improved sensitivity,” allowing it to look further back in time and discover more about the history of the universe and alien planet formation than ever before. […]
ASTRONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Life On Earth, Inc. Plans to Acquire The CareClix Holdings, Inc. Group of Companies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, Nov. 17, 2021 McapMediaWire Life on Earth Inc, (OTC PINK: LFER) (“LFER” or “The Company”), a technology and software company currently in the business of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud based solutions, has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire the CareClix group of companies from Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC: SOLI) to expand the Company’s business into the Telemedicine and Medical Software Services industry. The CareClix group of companies will be acquired as wholly owned subsidiaries. The CareClix subsidiaries being acquired by LFER are comprised of the CareClix B-to-C division, its B-to-B division, the software development division, and the RPM (remote patient monitoring) division. More detailed information will follow regarding the different operating entities and their functions. The Company expects the acquisition to be finalized after the final due diligence process is completed, with the execution of a Stock Purchase Agreement on or before December 17, 2021, and the closing of the transaction on or before December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Science
TechNewsWorld

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Did you know that Microsoft doesn't back up your 365 data? Avoid data loss. Back up your company's Office 365 mailboxes, Teams, and files stored within OneDrive and Sharepoint. Get your free trial of Altaro Office 365 Backup. Nvidia’s big GTC conference took place last week. This event has become...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

BlackSky Launches Earth Imaging Satellites to Expand Geospatial Monitoring Constellation

BlackSky has expanded its constellation of real-time geospatial monitoring satellites with the launch of two spacecraft into orbit to meet global customers’ requirements for Earth imaging and global intelligence services. The company said Thursday the satellites are operational and, within 14 hours of launch, have collected and transferred their first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptoslate.com

Kusama parachain KILT hits the market aiming to fulfil the need for a decentralized identity solution

Earlier this week, KILT Protocol delivered its native KILT tokens to users that supported the protocol’s crowdloan on Kusama. Parallel to its token transferability event, KILT also launched two new additions for storing and staking KILT—the Sporran wallet and the Stakeboard staking application. KILT and its decentralized identity solution. KILT...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

NASA, SpaceX launch new test mission 'DART' to defend Earth

Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a new mission was launched by NASA on Wednesday to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards. The DART mission was lifted off at 1.21 am ET on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PLANetizen

Bill Gates' Nuclear Power Company Takes Giant Step in Cowboy State

"TerraPower, a start-up co-founded by Bill Gates to revolutionize designs for nuclear reactors, has chosen Kemmerer, Wyoming, as the preferred location for its first demonstration reactor," writes Catherine Clifford, a climate and technology reporter for CNBC on Nov. 17. "It aims to build the plant in the frontier-era coal town by 2028."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE

