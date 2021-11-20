ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronic catheter-related bacteremia of Pseudomonas stutzeri etiology as the cause of membranous-proliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN) – a case report

Pol Merkur Lekarski. 2021 Oct 22;49(293):364-367. Secondary membranous – proliferative glomerulonephritis most often develops in the course of viral infections (HCV, HBV), autoimmune diseases, paraproteinemia, and also in the course of chronic bacterial infections. Infections with Pseudomonas stutzeri (P. stutzeri) are extremely rare and usually mildly symptomatic. The natural habitat of...

