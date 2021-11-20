ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Autophagy-associated HMGB-1 as a novel potential circulating non-invasive diagnostic marker for detection of Urothelial Carcinoma of Bladder

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Mol Cell Biochem. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1007/s11010-021-04299-8. Online ahead of print. Urothelial carcinoma of bladder (UBC), a highly prevalent urological malignancy associated with high mortality and recurrence rate. Standard diagnostic method currently being used is cystoscopy but its invasive nature and low sensitivity stresses for identifying predictive diagnostic marker. Autophagy,...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Immunotherapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: from the origins of BCG to novel therapies

Future Oncol. 2021 Nov 12:0. doi: 10.2217/fon-2021-0781. Online ahead of print. Supplies of intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), the first-line treatment for most intermediate- and high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC), have proven unreliable over the past decade. This review considers the evolution of BCG immunotherapy for NMIBC: from the discovery of the antitumour side effects of tuberculosis and subsequently the BCG vaccine, to recent advances in novel immunotherapeutic agents. We summarize the evidence for alternative options to standard intravesical BCG therapy regimens and describe the potential for immune response manipulating drugs in the treatment of NMIBC. These new agents, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, toll-like receptor agonists and recombinant viral vectors, may provide better options in the management of NMIBC in the future.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Different Responses to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Urothelial Carcinoma Molecular Subtypes

Eur Urol. 2021 Nov 12:S0302-2838(21)02138-2. doi: 10.1016/j.eururo.2021.10.035. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: For muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), no tissue biomarkers are available for clinical use to predict response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy. OBJECTIVE: To investigate how molecular subtypes impact pathological response and survival in patients receiving preoperative cisplatin-based chemotherapy. DESIGN, SETTING,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immune infiltration and prognostic and diagnostic use of LGALS4 in colon adenocarcinoma and bladder urothelial carcinoma

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Oct 15;13(10):11353-11363. eCollection 2021. Colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) is a common tumor of the gastrointestinal tract with a high mortality rate. Current research has identified many genes associated with immune infiltration that play a vital role in the development of COAD. In this study, we analysed the prognostic and diagnostic features of such immune-related genes in the context of colonic adenocarcinoma (COAD). We analysed 17 overlapping gene expression profiles of COAD and healthy samples obtained from TCGA-COAD and public single-cell sequencing resources, to identify potential therapeutic COAD targets. We evaluated the abundance of immune infiltration with those genes using the TIMER (Tumor Immune Estimation Resource) deconvolution method. Subsequently, we developed predictive and survival models to assess the prognostic value of these genes. The LGALS4 (Galectin-4) gene was found to be significantly (P<0.05) downregulated in COAD and bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA) compared to healthy samples. We identified LGALS4 as a prognostic and diagnostic marker for multiple cancer types, including COAD and BLCA. Our analysis reveals a series of novel candidate drug targets, as well as candidate molecular markers, that may explain the pathogenesis of COAD and BLCA. LGALS4 gene is associated with multiple cancer types and is a possible prognostic, as well as diagnostic, marker of COAD and BLCA.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Characteristics of upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma in the context of bladder cancer: a narrative review

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4036-4050. doi: 10.21037/tau-20-1472. Urothelial carcinomas (UC) arise from the urothelium that covers the proximal urethra, urinary bladder, and the upper urinary tract. In daily routine and clinical trials UC originating from different locations are often treated and investigated in the same manner. However, differences between the two locations seem to be apparent and may question in handling them as a single oncologic entity. In this review we discuss similarities and differences between bladder and upper urinary tract UC and consider their potential impact on treatment strategies. Despite similarities of UC in the bladder (BC) and the upper urinary tract (UTUC), clinicopathologic and molecular differences may question to generally assemble both as a single tumor entity. Treatment standards for UTUC are often adopted from BC. However, a specific investigation in the former may still be meaningful as shown by the example of adjuvant cisplatin based chemotherapy. In conclusion, future investigations should prioritize the understanding of the tumor biology of both BC and UTUC. This may reveal which UTUC can be treated according to treatment standards of BC and in which cases, a separate approach may be more appropriate.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnostic#Carcinoma#Disease#Ubc
docwirenews.com

Infigratinib in Early-Line and Salvage Therapy for FGFR3-Altered Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Oct 13:S1558-7673(21)00195-6. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.10.004. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: To describe the efficacy of infigratinib, a potent, selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) 1-3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor, across lines of therapy (LOT) in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC). PATIENTS AND METHODS: Eligible patients had mUC...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Long noncoding RNAs to predict postoperative recurrence in bladder cancer and to develop a new molecular classification system

Cancer Med. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.1002/cam4.4443. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Reliable molecular markers are much needed for early prediction of recurrence in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients. We aimed to build a long-noncoding RNA (lncRNA) signature to improve recurrence prediction and lncRNA-based molecular classification of MIBC. METHODS: LncRNAs...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic on Time to Primary, Secondary Resection and Adjuvant Intravesical Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Retrospective Multi-Institutional Cohort Analysis

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Oct 21;13(21):5276. doi: 10.3390/cancers13215276. BACKGROUND: To investigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed using an Italian multi-institutional database of TURBT patients with high-risk urothelial NMIBC between January 2019 and February 2021,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of HIVEC in patients with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who are contraindicated to BCG and in patients who fail BCG therapy

Int J Hyperthermia. 2021;38(1):1633-1638. doi: 10.1080/02656736.2021.2002435. PURPOSE: To evaluate Hyperthermic-Intra-Vesical Chemotherapy (HIVEC) efficacy regarding 1-year disease-free survival (RFS) rate and bladder preservation rate in patients with High-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who fail BCG therapy or are contraindicated to BCG. METHODS: Between June 2016 and October 2019, patients treated...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Treatment options for advanced urothelial cancer after progression on chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors: a literature review

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4022-4035. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-123. OBJECTIVE: To describe the current treatment landscape in advanced urothelial cancer (aUC)/metastatic urothelial cancer and in particular to review the relevant literature highlighting recent advances in the treatment of patients with aUC after progression on chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI). BACKGROUND: aUC...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Tumor cell invasion in blood vessels assessed by immunohistochemistry is related to decreased survival in patients with bladder cancer treated with radical cystectomy

Diagn Pathol. 2021 Nov 22;16(1):109. doi: 10.1186/s13000-021-01171-7. BACKGROUND: Lymphovascular invasion (VI) is an established prognostic marker for many cancers including bladder cancer. There is a paucity of data regarding whether the prognostic significance of lymphatic invasion (LVI) differs from blood vessel invasion (BVI). The aim was to examine LVI and BVI separately using immunohistochemistry (IHC), and investigate their associations with clinicopathological characteristics and prognosis. A secondary aim was to compare the use of IHC with assessing VI on standard HAS (hematoxylin-azophloxine-saffron) sections without IHC.
CANCER
onclive.com

Managing TRAEs Associated With Novel HER2+ MBC Therapies

Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD: Dr Müller, because we have the data from the HER2CLIMB trial, what’s the new treatment algorithm for HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]–metastatic breast cancer?. Volkmar Müller, MD, PhD:Returning to these regimens, quality of life despite survival is important. I want to address your experience...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Restaging transurethral resection in ta high-grade nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer: a systematic review

Curr Opin Urol. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1097/MOU.0000000000000949. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The role of a re-transurethral resection (TUR) is clearly demonstrated in T1 high-grade nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer. However, its role remains controversial for Ta high-risk tumors and the recent European guidelines stated that the second look procedure could be avoided for these patients despite harboring a high-risk of both disease recurrence and progression. We aimed to evaluate the added benefit on staging, response to bacillus Calmette-Guérin and oncological outcomes of re-TUR in patients with Ta high-grade nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

CG0070 Plus Pembrolizumab Yields Positive Preliminary Data in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin may benefit from treatment with CG0070 plus pembrolizumab. Treatment with CG0070 and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) resulted in promising preliminary findings in a small population of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who were unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), according to a press release on the phase 2 CORE1 trial (NCT04387461).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Misinterpretation resulting in a diagnosis of bladder cancer – A case emphasising the value of diagnostic reconsideration

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 2;40:101928. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101928. eCollection 2022 Jan. A patient was suspected for MIBC and underwent multiple TURBTs but due to large discrepancy between pathological findings, symptom progression and clinical findings, diagnostic reconsideration was necessary. Re-evaluation revealed a benign inflammatory condition of the bladder with no malignancy. Final treatment involved robotic assisted reconstruction of the bladder with bowel augmentation. This patient case emphasises the need for reconsideration when pathological findings are not consistent with the suspected diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Multidisciplinary Care in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I'm hearing from you, Scott, is this is a standard of care. It's something that we should be doing in all patients with bladder cancer, especially those stage IV patients. Despite that, we still haven't seen uptake in 100% of the community. It's been a challenging time to get the message out. A lot of these approvals that happen during the pandemic are happening during a time when our community oncologists are busier than ever; they’re busy following the social distancing algorithms, facing the challenges of health care worker shortages, and then an additional challenge. The additional challenge is even though we love to get tissue from a metastatic site, we can't always get tissue, even at an academic center, and access to great interventional radiologists is a potential limitation. Getting that message out to our community specialists, those who are working in the field, is important because there is an important therapy that can help patients with urothelial cancer. How do you incorporate other members of your multidisciplinary team when you're talking with the patient about mutation testing, or ordering, or following up on specimens? Is the multidisciplinary experience important to what you're doing?
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy