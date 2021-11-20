ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluation of Daily CT for EPID-Based Transit In Vivo Dosimetry

Front Oncol. 2021 Nov 2;11:782263. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.782263. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: The difference in anatomical structure and positioning between planning and treatment may lead to bias in electronic portal image device (EPID)-based in vivo dosimetry calculations. The purpose of this study was to use daily CT instead of planning CT as a...

