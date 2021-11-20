ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association Between Previous or Active Cancer and Clinical Outcomes in TAVR Patients: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of 255,840 Patients

Front Cardiovasc Med. 2021 Nov 2;8:763557. doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2021.763557. eCollection 2021. Background: It has been proposed that transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) may be an option for patients with cancer and severe aortic stenosis. We assessed the association between previous or active cancer and clinical outcomes in TAVR patients. Methods: We searched...

docwirenews.com

Relationship between survival outcomes and microsatellite instability, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes and programmed cell death ligand-1 expression in patients with bladder cancer and radical cystectomy

J BUON. 2021 Sep-Oct;26(5):2117-2125. PURPOSE: Platin-based chemotherapies are first-line treatment methods after surgery in bladder cancer. Recently, novel immunotherapies emerged after platin-based regimens. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the prognostic significance of microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) expression which are used as predictive biomarkers in immunotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Outcomes of long-term nivolumab and subsequent chemotherapy in Japanese patients with head and neck cancer: 2-year follow-up from a multicenter real-world study

Int J Clin Oncol. 2021 Nov 13. doi: 10.1007/s10147-021-02047-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We have previously reported the effectiveness and safety of nivolumab in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC) in real-world clinical practice in Japan. Here, we report long-term outcomes from this study in the overall population and subgroups stratified by subsequent chemotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Tuberous sclerosis complex misdiagnosed as multiple metastases in a cervical cancer patient: case report and literature review

Ann Palliat Med. 2021 Jan;10(10):11232-11238. doi: 10.21037/apm-21-2814. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is an autosomal dominant disorder that affects multiple organs and is caused by inactive mutations in the TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The main symptoms of TSC are neurocutaneous syndrome and benign hamartoma formation. Notably, malignancy is not an indication of TSC. In this article, we present the case of a 48-year-old female with cervical cancer (CC) combined with TSC, who was misdiagnosed with multiple metastases. Toe masses, pelvic nodules, and multiple osteogenic lesions were initially observed. Multi-site puncture biopsies and a toe amputation were performed; the pathology results did not indicate malignancy. Subsequently, hypomelanotic macules on the back, subependymal nodules (SENs), ungual fibromas, multiple renal cysts, and sclerotic-bone-lesions (SBLs) of the skull, and vertebrae were observed, leading to a diagnosis of TSC. Given that TSC is a benign disease and has not yet caused any organ disfunction, no special treatment was provided to this patient. After a follow-up period of almost 65 months, the patient’s quality of life remained good without therapy. Oncologists should pay attention to benign diseases in the face of multiple lesions to reduce misdiagnosis and overtreatment. In addition, TSC may interact with CC through molecular mechanisms, such as the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Parkinson's disease and COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Neurol Sci. 2021 Nov 17. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05756-4. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection as most of them are at older age. The goal of this study is to update the pooled prevalence of COVID-19 infection in patients with PD.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of preoperative systemic immune-inflammation Index on oncologic outcomes in bladder cancer patients treated with radical cystectomy

Urol Oncol. 2021 Nov 20:S1078-1439(21)00474-9. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.10.006. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate the predictive and prognostic value of the preoperative systemic immune-inflammation index (SII) in patients undergoing radical cystectomy (RC) for clinically non-metastatic urothelial cancer of the bladder (UCB). METHODS: Overall, 4,335 patients were included, and the cohort...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Characteristics of upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma in the context of bladder cancer: a narrative review

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4036-4050. doi: 10.21037/tau-20-1472. Urothelial carcinomas (UC) arise from the urothelium that covers the proximal urethra, urinary bladder, and the upper urinary tract. In daily routine and clinical trials UC originating from different locations are often treated and investigated in the same manner. However, differences between the two locations seem to be apparent and may question in handling them as a single oncologic entity. In this review we discuss similarities and differences between bladder and upper urinary tract UC and consider their potential impact on treatment strategies. Despite similarities of UC in the bladder (BC) and the upper urinary tract (UTUC), clinicopathologic and molecular differences may question to generally assemble both as a single tumor entity. Treatment standards for UTUC are often adopted from BC. However, a specific investigation in the former may still be meaningful as shown by the example of adjuvant cisplatin based chemotherapy. In conclusion, future investigations should prioritize the understanding of the tumor biology of both BC and UTUC. This may reveal which UTUC can be treated according to treatment standards of BC and in which cases, a separate approach may be more appropriate.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Prior Bariatric Surgery is Associated with a Reduced Risk of Poor Outcomes in COVID-19: Propensity Matched Analysis of a Large Multi-institutional Research Network

Obes Surg. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1007/s11695-021-05803-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Through sustained weight loss and improvement in metabolic co-morbidities, bariatric surgery is hypothesized to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19. Small studies have suggested favorable outcomes; however, large population-based studies are lacking. MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Treatment options for advanced urothelial cancer after progression on chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors: a literature review

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Oct;10(10):4022-4035. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-123. OBJECTIVE: To describe the current treatment landscape in advanced urothelial cancer (aUC)/metastatic urothelial cancer and in particular to review the relevant literature highlighting recent advances in the treatment of patients with aUC after progression on chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI). BACKGROUND: aUC...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Effect of Tri-Modality Therapy with Bladder Preservation for Selective Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Technol Cancer Res Treat. 2021 Jan-Dec;20:15330338211062323. doi: 10.1177/15330338211062323. Objectives: To compare the efficacy of complete transurethral resection of bladder tumor combined with postoperative chemoradiotherapy and radical cystectomy (RC) in the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Methods: This is a single-center, retrospective study. Clinical data of 125 patients with MIBC admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University from December 2012 to December 2015 were retrospectively analyzed, in which 79 patients (tri-modality therapy [TMT] group) received TMT bladder-sparing treatment, and 41 patients (RC group) received RC. The differences of probabilities for 1-year, 2-year, 5-year, and comprehensive overall survival (OS), progress-free survival (PFS) between 2 groups were calculated using Kaplan-Meier product limited estimates. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to detect potential risk factors for OS and PFS. Results: There was no statistical difference between the TMT group and RC group in the 1-year, 2-year, 5-year, comprehensive OS rate, and PFS rate. And survival analysis found no significant difference in OS and PFS between the 2 groups. Univariate analysis showed that age, TNM staging, and prognostic nutritional index (PNI) were associated with OS, while PNI was connected to tumor recurrence. Multiple linear regression analysis indicated that TNM staging and PNI were independent risk factors for OS. Conclusions: TMT can be used as an alternative to RC for MIBC patients under the premise of strict control of indications, rigorous postoperative follow-up, and timely salvage cystectomy. PNI was negatively correlated with OS and PFS, while TNM staging was positively correlated with OS.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Key data elements for clinical management and outcomes of patients with coronary artery disease: definitions from Coronary Artery Disease and Creative Antithrombotic Clinical Research Collaboration (CardiaCare)

Zhonghua Xin Xue Guan Bing Za Zhi. 2021 Nov 24;49(11):1082-1088. doi: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112148-20210824-00726. Objective: To develop a set of data elements and standardized definitions of Coronary Artery Disease and Creative Antithrombotic Clinical Research Collaboration (CardiaCare), aiming to facilitate the exchange of disparate data sources, enhance the abilities to support multicenter researches, and subsequently ensure the databases use under standardized process and criteria. Methods: The Cardiacare writing committee members reviewed data elements and definitions from published guidelines, clinical trials, databases, and standardized documents, then determined the data elements and standardized definitions, which should be included in CardiaCare. The writing committee also considered the specific domestic clinical management strategies during the establishment of Cardiacare. The resulting documents provide a series of key data elements and standardized definitions used in the management of coronary artery disease patients. Key data elements from CardiaCare could be sorted by clinical management flowsheet and outcome from hospitalization to long-term follow-up. Results: The Cardiacare standardized set comprised 864 data elements from admission to post-hospital follow-up visit. There were 8 tables in the documents, including demographic and admission information (23 elements), medical history and risk factors (102 elements), clinical presentations and diagnosis (22 elements), diagnostic and laboratory tests (111 elements), interventional diagnosis and treatment (118 elements), pharmacological therapy (213 elements), clinical outcomes (161 elements), and special subpopulations (114 elements: 87 elements for transcatheter valve replacement and 27 elements with cardiac rehabilitation). Conclusions: The Cardiacare standardized data elements set could provide support for real-world clinical research in consecutive data collection and databases mining. A wider applicability in various settings of CardiaCare needs to be explored further.
HEALTH
neurology.org

Association Between Cognitive Trajectories and Disability Progression in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Longitudinal cognitive trajectories in multiple sclerosis are heterogeneous and difficult to measure....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Predicting Outcome in Liver Cancer Patients Receiving Immunotherapy

There are still no established biomarkers to predict the success of immunotherapy in patients with liver cancer. In a multicentre study led by Matthias Pinter from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Medical University of Vienna, a score based on simple laboratory parameters has now been developed to predict outcome in liver cancer patients receiving immunotherapy. The results were published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Disparities in COVID-19 Outcomes by Race, Ethnicity, and Socioeconomic Status: A Systematic-Review and Meta-analysis

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2134147. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34147. IMPORTANCE: COVID-19 has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups, and race and ethnicity have been associated with disease severity. However, the association of socioeconomic determinants with racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes remains unclear. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association of race and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Technology-supported Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for chronic health conditions: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Behav Res Ther. 2021 Nov 12;148:103995. doi: 10.1016/j.brat.2021.103995. Online ahead of print. Chronic health conditions (CHCs) are common and associated with functional limitations. Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) shows promise in improving functioning, quality of life, and distress across several CHCs. The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic review of technology-supported ACT for CHCs and perform a meta-analysis on functioning and ACT process outcomes. Multiple databases were systematically searched for randomized controlled trials. A total of 20 unique studies with 2,430 randomized participants were included. CHCs addressed in these studies were chronic pain (k = 9), obesity/overweight (k = 4), cancer (k = 3), hearing loss (k = 1), HIV (k = 1), multiple sclerosis (k = 1), and tinnitus (k = 1). Internet and telephone were the most used technology platforms. All studies included therapist contact with considerable heterogeneity between studies. Random effects meta-analyses found medium effect sizes showing technology-supported ACT outperformed comparator groups on measures of function at post-treatment (Hedges’ g = -0.49; p = 0.002) and follow-up (Hedges’ g = -0.52; p = 0.02), as well as ACT process outcomes at post-treatment (Hedges’ g = 0.48; p < 0.001) and follow-up (Hedges’ g = 0.44; p < 0.001). Technology-supported ACT shows promise for improving function and ACT process outcomes across a range of CHCs. Recommendations are provided to optimize technology-supported ACT for CHCs. PROSPERO registration number: CRD42020200230.
HEALTH
Cancer Health

Wellness Program Challenges Cancer Patients to Remain Active

Janice Woodward was already a member of the club nobody wants to join — the cancer club, membership involuntary — when she got an irregular mammogram result in May 2019. Ten years previously, in her mid-50s, Woodward had survived ovarian cancer and a surgical treatment that removed a 10-pound tumor from her lower abdomen. This time, though, she would need not only two surgeries, but radiation to treat the breast cancer with which she was diagnosed.
CANCER
kbia.org

Medicaid expansion linked to better outlook for cancer patients

In the first month since Missouri started processing Medicaid expansion applications, some 13,000 people have enrolled in the service. That has major implications for Missourians dealing with cancer, which requires expensive treatment and benefits from early detection. In fact, one recent study found cancer patients in expansion states had a lower risk of death. Dr. Miranda Lam is a radiation oncologist with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and was the lead author on the study. She joined the Health and Wealth desk to talk about her findings.
CANCER

