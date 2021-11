In a much-hyped rematch of last year's Final Four instant classic, top-ranked Gonzaga put the rest of the college basketball world on notice Tuesday night. The Bulldogs blitzed No. 2 UCLA from the opening tip, jumping out to a 33–10 first-half lead as part of a 83–63 blowout win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The lead ballooned to 24 in the second half, and the Bruins never got closer than 17.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO