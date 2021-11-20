ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Here's what happened in the Class 4A football quarterfinals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONUMENT – Vengeance. Statement win. Just another game. There were several ways that those prowling the Erie sideline described the feeling when the final buzzer at Don Breese Stadium sounded. There are those that remember a December afternoon at the Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy, an 18-mile...

Delaware County Daily Times

PIAA Class 4A Football: Shanahan’s Jordan, late misstep sideline Bonner-Prendie

LONDON GROVE — Friday night’s PIAA Class 4A playoff game wasn’t eight minutes old, and already Cooper Jordan had visited the end zone twice. For a Bishop Shanahan team that has turned in some crooked scoreboard numbers, it seemed unlikely that Jordan’s second scoring scamper, a 61-yard slalom through Bonner-Prendergast tacklers, would be the Eagles’ final points.
LONDON GROVE, PA
#Football Team#Chargers#American Football#Tigers
WDAM-TV

2 Pine Belt HS players selected as Class 3A, Class 4A Mr. Football

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt high school football players were selected as Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2021 season Monday. The Mr. Football awards are made possible through a partnership with the New Orleans Saints, Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Six...
COLUMBIA, MS
broomfieldenterprise.com

Football: Class 4A/3A playoff capsules

CLASS 4ANo. 18 Longmont at No. 2 Dakota RidgeDetails: Friday, 7 p.m., Jefferson County Stadium in LakewoodForecast: After defeating Broomfield for a second time this season last week, Longmont goes on the road to face a tremendously talented DRHS coming off a bye. The Trojans were efficient on offense and defense in allowing the BHS Eagles just 22 points, but the discipline will have to be amplified against Dakota Ridge, which relies on the speed of Noah Triplett (24 rushing touchdowns) and a stable of effective receivers. The teams have not met since 2010, according to MaxPreps’ game records.Difference-maker: Caleb Johnson. No matter how you slice it, Johnson has been effective within the LHS offensive scheme and he surpassed 100 receptions for the season in last week’s game.
LONGMONT, CO
El Paso Times

Riverside looks for success in Class 4A football playoffs

The Riverside football program can achieve two goals on Thursday in its Class 4A Division I playoff matchup against Big Spring in Fort Stockton. It can earn revenge on Big Spring and it can add to its playoff success. Last year, Big Spring edged the Rangers, 32-26, in a bi-district playoff game.
RIVERSIDE, TX
scorebooklive.com

What happened in the second week of 2021 LA City Section high school football playoffs? Here’s everything you need to know

OPEN DIVISION (BRACKET) The Open Division went as expected with four lopsided scores. No. 1 Banning took down No. 8 Garfield 37-6. Pilots QB Andrew Devoe completed 9 of 13 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Fernando Rendon had five receptions for 125 yards and the three scores. Seth Fao caught five passes for 116 yards.
ANAHEIM, CA
Express-Star

FOOTBALL: Tuttle, Blanchard move on in Class 4A playoffs

Two area football teams in Class 4A advanced in the postseason. The Tuttle Tigers and Blanchard Lions competed in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday and came away with victories. The Associated Press has Tuttle as the No. 1 team in Class 4A and has Blanchard as the No. 9 team in the class.
FOOTBALL
FOX43.com

High School Football: District 3 Class 4A semifinals preview

YORK, Pa. — Lampeter-Strasburg and Bishop McDevitt have have been on a collision course in the District 3 Class 4A playoffs since the brackets dropped two weeks ago. But they can't meet until the championship game, and both face major obstacles this week in the semifinals. The top-seeded Crusaders have...
YORK, PA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 4A Blog: Seven region champs and third-seeded Dougherty advance to quarterfinals

Dougherty’s 7-0 win over Riverdale was the lone outcome on Friday that did not have a top seed in the win column. The Trojans will face Carver-Columbus in the next round and top seeds Cedartown, Perry, Marist, Benedictine, North Oconee and Bainbridge will also be gearing up for post-Thanksgiving football in the quarterfinals next Friday. Here’s a breakdown of the second round. As you will see outside of the Dougherty victory over Riverdale, the top seeds all won in convinsing fashion.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tacoma News Tribune

South Sound football state quarterfinals roundup: Eastlake tops Sumner, advances to 4A semis

Sumner held a lead in the second quarter, but Eastlake rallied for 16 unanswered points and held on for a win in the 4A state quarterfinals on Saturday. If anything, the Spartans never went away. Their title hopes are no longer, but Sumner trailed by only nine at the half. They entered the fourth quarter trailing by a dozen, and couldn’t make up the ground at Eastlake High School.
SUMNER, WA

