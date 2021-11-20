Here's what happened in the Class 4A football quarterfinals

CLASS 4ANo. 18 Longmont at No. 2 Dakota RidgeDetails: Friday, 7 p.m., Jefferson County Stadium in LakewoodForecast: After defeating Broomfield for a second time this season last week, Longmont goes on the road to face a tremendously talented DRHS coming off a bye. The Trojans were efficient on offense and defense in allowing the BHS Eagles just 22 points, but the discipline will have to be amplified against Dakota Ridge, which relies on the speed of Noah Triplett (24 rushing touchdowns) and a stable of effective receivers. The teams have not met since 2010, according to MaxPreps’ game records.Difference-maker: Caleb Johnson. No matter how you slice it, Johnson has been effective within the LHS offensive scheme and he surpassed 100 receptions for the season in last week’s game.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO