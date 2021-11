It wasn’t always pretty in the first half, but Notre Dame took charge in the second half of what became a 90-62 win over Chaminade in the Maui Invitational. Notre Dame missed too many open looks in the first half. Chaminade was able to make a lot of theirs. The offense ran hot and cold, and the Irish found themselves in a five point hole with only minutes to play in the opening twenty. Fast forward a few moments, and freshman wing Blake Wesley goes coast-to-coast for a buzzer beating layup - and it was all Notre Dame from there.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO