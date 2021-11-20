ColourPop Royal (Plum and Get It) Pressed Powder Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. Disrupt (Cream) is a deep plum with a subtle, warmer red base and a satin sheen. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer, which applied evenly to bare skin and diffused well along the edges. It could be used with a fingertip or a brush, and it was blendable enough that it could be sheered out if desired. It lasted well for 10 hours before creasing slightly on me.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 HOURS AGO